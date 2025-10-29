Follow the money they say. This one was easy. We follow the paper trail.. and the Videos. And Board Minutes.
Zohran Mamdani Leveraged NYC Retirees Vote for Special Interests
We bring receipts....as always.
Oct 29, 2025
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
