It’s time. Im tired of Bullshit. You know.. people who hide behind a screen name who think their statements are gospel. If you were right, you would put your name on it. It is more like you are a paid patronage employee paid to pound the drum and yet you know most of what you are writing is false and do not want your name on it. I do not blame you. But I also wouldn’t get paid to lie or attack my own members either, but we clearly have a different level of consciousness and responsibility.

I want to break down The White Hat Whisperer’s (WHW) last screed more closely. While some say you should not acknowledge bullshit, I say address it head on with receipts.

WHW first attempts to say Arthur is wrong about Unity’s position on Medicare Advantage. The image below is from his screed and if you wish to see it for yourself, wear thigh high boots, but here is where you will find it: UFT’s Substack Leading Through the Noise: A Final Fact Check and Chapter Leader Guide Arthur Goldstein’s recent commentary, “When Jackasses Rule the Roost,” attempts to frame the UFT’s strategic leadership as a series of personal betrayals and moral failures. While his prose relies heavily on emotional anecdotes and literary metaphors, it consistently ignores the structural, legal, and fiscal realities of running a 200,000-member union… Read more What is wrong with the above image? First, the WHW claims it is a “reality” that union statements were based on “contractual obligations of providers at the time of negotiation” - WRONG. With Medicare Advantage (MA), Unity leadership, ALL THEIR LEADERSHIP, repeatedly stated, “All doctors accept MA” and that was a bald-faced lie. It was a “LIE,” not a negotiation. And it was told repeatedly, so much I literally have a file on as many times Unity Leadership or any union leader said it. I would be glad to post that for reference but I am sure you recall what your own talking points were, right? The MLC leadership either did not do its homework that they were privatizing a Federal Public Health Benefit, that the “subsidies” they said paid for MA and Unity Leadership called a “government program” were variable and that the contract they never read stated if the subsidies ever dropped that costs could be passed on to retirees or services reduced - OR - they just simply lied to everyone because they made a deal to “save” money for the city to finance their union contract and so desperate didn’t care what they said and that included the lies they told. (Footnote: subsidies changed so much since then, we WOULD be paying)

I am not sure how you think you can describe that in any other way. UFT/MLC leadership LIED about the Judge taking away their collective bargaining. That never happened, and everything testified to in NYCC was not true in that regard. You always had the power, just didn’t know how to use it. And that power, was never make retired workers pay - it was use the power of collective action to push the City back on its demand to pay more. You all failed and willingly followed like sheep to slaughter.

UFT/MLC leadership tried to convince retirees and the NYC Council to pass a law to impose “pay-up” plans. You literally fought to push us off Medicare - a plan with no limited network of doctors and rare prior authorizations that 99% of doctors and hospitals in America accepts, into managed care with a narrow network, and lots of prior authorizations that many of our current doctors and hospitals didn’t accept. And if we refused, you wanted to CHARGE us to “pay up” for something that was offered for FREE ever since the Medicare/Medicaid Act of 1965 was passed by President Lyndon Johnson and Mayor John Lindsey passed the City Council Law known as 12-126 to give to retirees.

UFT/MLC leadership IMPOSED copays on EVERYONE in the name of “savings!” YOU did that. Remember? UFT/Unity literally imposed these costs on inservice workers and retirees to fund raises for active workers and you compelled UFT In Service workers to ratify contracts with hidden exhibits so they never knew what they endorsed. Every active worker in 2014 who voted “yes” voted for this. YOU LIED TO EVERY ONE OF THEM. And what’s more, is you still are, and claiming we have “high quality premium free” healthcare when every copay, every narrow network, every prior authorization YOU negotiated!