What is a Union Welfare Fund Fiduciary?

This was a great Friday LiVE! Click below for the FULL length video. They even role play an insurance company and patient advocate rebuttal. This was a great Friday and educational as well! Share this with active workers and retirees. Call your welfare fund and speak with them, and also contact the City Privacy Officer and let them know your private health data should not be shared for $100,000,000

For those of you on the City drug rider or in MBF - this is especially important for you. And if you have a union sponsored Welfare Fund drug plan, call them and tell them how you feel about this. That MLC vote still has not happened yet to our knowledge.

Deputy Commissioner & Chief Privacy Officer - Michael Fitzpatrick (718) 923-3806

https://www.nyc.gov/content/oti/pages/contact-the-office-of-information-privacy