The word “savings” sounds positive.

But savings for whom?

When healthcare costs are reduced on a City spreadsheet, the consequences do not disappear. Sometimes they are simply shifted to someone else.

For NYC retirees, that can mean co-pays, higher out-of-pocket expenses, uncertainty about access to care or restrictions on the doctors they can see.

And retirees live on fixed incomes.

A $15 co-pay may seem insignificant when viewed as a single number.

But retirees who require frequent medical care may see multiple doctors and specialists. Those charges accumulate.

Every additional dollar spent on healthcare is a dollar that cannot be spent somewhere else.

Food.

Rent.

Utilities.

Prescriptions.

We recently heard directly from retired New York Public Library employee Harriet Burdock about what those choices can look like in real life.

When a pension doesn’t cover rent and medical co-pays keep accumulating, “savings” stops being an abstract policy discussion.

It becomes a question of what a retiree can afford to give up.

That is exactly why long-term protection matters.

Intro 1008 would prevent the City from diminishing healthcare coverage and contributions for Medicare-eligible municipal retirees below the protections they had as of December 31, 2021.

It does not prevent collective bargaining for active employees.

It protects people who have already retired.

The parties at the bargaining table can negotiate savings.

But those savings should not come from shifting costs to retirees who have no seat at that table.

A saving on a spreadsheet should never become a choice between healthcare, food, and housing.

PROTECT retirees. SUPPORT Intro 1008.

#1008ProtectOurFate #1008KeepOurHealthGreat #SupportIntro1008 #NYCRetirees #RetireeHealthcare #TraditionalMedicare