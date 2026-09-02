Marianne Pizzitola

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Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
Sep 2

That IS the reality for a great many of us. Perhaps a N.Y. newspaper would publish your thoughts in an Opinion Column

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George S. Talkachov's avatar
George S. Talkachov
Sep 2

Please send out emails to clarify the sheet with your doctors names on it with the two colums that say NO what does this mean?

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