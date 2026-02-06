Discussion about this post

Thomas Schechter
2d

I am well aware that unions don’t bargain for retirees, but the question is who does bargain for us on health and welfare benefits, Medicare part b reimbursement, etc?The only limited legal qualifications a the one local in effect, and, if enacted, Intro 1096, but these are general laws. There is no one to deal with the nuts and bolts, what plans for Medicare supplements, dental, prescription, etc. I see the problem, but don’t have a solution.

