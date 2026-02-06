Ill-educated highfalutin blogger Leo Casey, pontificated on labor law recently and asserted that claims regarding retiree union membership are “fabricated” and contrary to law. That assertion mischaracterizes both the substance of the issue and the nature of the arguments that have been raised.

The issue is not whether retirees participate in unions

It is undisputed that retirees may:

Attend retiree chapter meetings

Vote in certain internal union elections

Be represented by retiree chapters

Receive union-provided benefits and communications

These facts, however, do not resolve the legal question that has been raised.

Membership, representation, and bargaining authority are distinct legal concepts

Under labor law — including New York public sector labor law — the terms membership, representation, and collective bargaining rights are not synonymous.

Active employees have mandatory subjects of collective bargaining.

Retirees are not employees as defined by ALL levels of the law and therefore are not mandatory bargaining unit members. They have no employer work relationship once retired.

Whether retirees are “members” of a union for specific purposes depends on union constitutions, bylaws, and applicable law, not on anecdotal practice alone.

Courts have repeatedly recognized this distinction, including in cases involving retiree health benefits. If there was no differentiation, there would be no need to identify you as the “Retired Teacher Chapter” as you would just be “in the union” as one. I will tell you shortly when and why that happened.

The cited New York Court of Appeals cases do not establish universal retiree union membership - it’s the opposite!

The cases cited by Leo - Kolbe v. Tibbetts, Town of Islip v. PERB, and Aeneas McDonald PBA v. City of Geneva, do not hold that retirees are full union members with the same legal standing as active employees. Our very capable winning legal teams actually used them in our litigation many times. NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees V. Renee Campion. Our lawyers wrote:

RETIREES WERE NOT REPRESENTED BY THE MLC OR THEIR FORMER UNIONS IN THE PROCESS TO CHANGE TO A MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLAN 195. One of the saddest and most mind-spinning aspects of this sordid affair has been the City’s suggestion that Petitioners and Retirees have been represented in this decision by the MLC; or by the unions that used to represent Petitioners when they were active employees. It is black letter law that unions do not represent retirees. Stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Allied Chemical 404 US 157, through § 201.7. (a) of Article 14 the Civil Service Law, through Burnham and UFT, 28 PERB 4590, McDonald PBA v City of Geneva, 92 N.Y.2d 326, and Kolbe v Tibbetts, 22 NY3d 344, retirees are not employees for the purposes of collective bargaining.

Instead, those cases turn on:

The language of collective bargaining agreements in effect at retirement

Whether retiree benefits are vested contractually (Our healthcare is statutory)

Whether past practice rose to the level of an enforceable contractual obligation

The courts’ analysis presumes the relevance of CBAs at the moment of retirement, not the ongoing employee status of retirees thereafter. Given that EVERY SINGLE UNION CONTRACT we reviewed, and there were thousands, NONE recognize a retiree in the bargaining unit of ANY union. Look at the right column in the image below from your 2014 UFT contract. You will see the titles covered under this contract. YOU DO NOT SEE RETIREE anywhere. But wait! There is more.

Below is a snapshot of the UFT Constitution. You should read it. The word “retiree” appears only 5 times in all the 14 pages. Who can be in the United Federation Teachers?

“A” says ALL Employees of the Board or Education except Supervisors “B” says employees in private schools “C & D” allow for special membership of those who have been a member for 50 years or 25 years and served as an officer. And why is this provision here? BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT UNION MEMBERS! This is a privilege! “E” says that the delegate assembly can establish a class of “auxiliary members” and membership categories of employees not set forth in that document. This one is interesting because it does prove what I have been saying. You are not a member of the union - a full member - you are an honorary or legacy member, or auxiliary member of the UFT, which provides some benefits of participation. But in no way, do you have the full rights of an in-service union member. This is also why every retiree does not have a full vote equal to in-service members.

Even having union privileges as a retiree is unique to UFT and one other union I am aware of. All the other 160+ city unions do not have that - just a simple retiree association.

In the image below, this is from your union contract, ratified by union members, not retirees. It states WHO is in the Union - and the Board of Ed recognizes all those EMPLOYED as teachers! (not retirees). Recognizing this distinction does not undermine retiree advocacy; it clarifies the legal framework within which that advocacy occurs.

Federal and state labor law consistently recognize retirees as legally distinct from employees

This is not a controversial proposition. Federal, state and city labor law recognize that retirees occupy a different legal category than active workers.

As a result:

Employers are not required to bargain over retiree benefits

Unions cannot compel bargaining over retiree benefits absent contractual language

Retirees’ rights flow from contracts or statutes, not from continued employee status. NYC Retirees have no contractual benefits for healthcare - ours is statutory. And when we did retire - the agreements in place, and ironically still reside in the UFT contract is this: and this…

Raising these distinctions is not anti-union

Identifying the legal limits of union representation of retirees is not an attack on unions or retiree chapters. On the contrary, it is essential to understanding:

Where unions have authority

Where additional legal or political strategies are necessary

Why retiree-led organizations and litigation have emerged nationwide

Misstating the law does not strengthen retiree protections; accuracy does.

Disagreement over legal interpretation does not justify personal characterization

Finally, disagreement over labor law interpretation does not require, and should not involve, personal characterization of motives, intelligence, or integrity.

The question of retiree status under labor law is complex. It deserves careful analysis grounded in statutes, contracts, and case law — not repeated personal attacks.

Leo Casey has said nothing about Medicare Advantage for almost 5 years when he could have. We all know the UFT and RTC has made resolutions in the past to protect Medicare and protect against its privatization. If he cared about it, why hadn’t he spoken up about it? He held a highly paid national union position for part of this time. He has also been an advisor to the central decision makers. And with Leroy Barr on the board of the Medicare Rights Center and the AFT at the national helm of protecting your federal benefits why were these unionists absent in the fight? And why hasn’t he spoken out about the needless prior authorization, limited network and forcing a change to retirees earned and vested healthcare for the last 4.5 years? Why didn’t he support his fellow UFT retirees and call foul that their own union pushed the move as shown in memos from Artie Pepper, UFT WF? Unions always KNEW retirees do not have the same protections or voice in unions. Proof positive right there, is RTC. And if all retirees were able to really be union members, ALL unions would have them. There is a reason the UFT has retirees in their mix - I’ll get to that.

Why hasn’t he supported brother and sister retirees state-wide trying to protect themselves from being forced into Medicare Advantage? Does he not realize this is happening not just statewide, but nationwide? Want to take a national stance? I mean, Medicare Advantage is the default plan of Project 2025! What unionist wants to be associated with forcing their retirees into it!? Protect retirees in the state with legislation so they do not get put into MA. This is happening all across the state. Long Island, Cortland, Ithaca and many small counties upstate that we have been helping, including retirees in VT, DE, CA, OH, IL and WA. The threat is not over.

“Silence in the face of injustice is complicity of the oppressor” - Ginetta Sagan

“Your silence gives consent” - Plato