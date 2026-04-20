TWU Local 100 MTA Bus Workers Part 2

Listen to part 2 with ABM, John Day and Figgy speak about how they do the same job as others in their union but have less benefits. Last week we spoke about less sick and vacation time, assault pay and worker’s comp - today we speak about how they are not in a specific pension tier, and their pension is based on a specific figure and the number of year regardless of how much they earn reducing their pension.

We close the show with Joe Maniscalco from work-Bites.com speaking about the Chelsea housing demolition seniors are fighting, the No More 24 Hunger Strike because the Mayor & Speaker are not moving their bill to a vote after it had a hearing. We also announced breaking news, the Federal Labor Secretary stepped down amid investigations of misuse of money and assets.