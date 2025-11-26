Taysha should not be working full time at a deficit and not be able to be a mom to her two beautiful babies. After hearing her story, please email the Office of Labor Relations: email them here, and demand they pay EMS a livable wage and then call City Council and demand the same! Find your councilmember here. The next Mayor must protect those who protect us! We need our first responders! Post below any responses you receive!
The Working Poor In NYC
Municipal First Responders should not live like this. NO ONE should. Our Commissioners, Mayor and City Council are failing.
Nov 26, 2025
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
