For some shockingly disturbing reason, UFT Unity keeps advocating that YOU should pay more for the “common good.” Do you know Leo Casey? Leo was a UFT teacher, worked for the union, and was an assistant to Randi Weingarten in the AFT. He has a City teacher pension, and probably a UFT and AFT pension after earning over $234,000 with privileges not afforded to other retirees. Loyalty is one thing, but loyalty to your idol or organization should not be at the expense of other unionists. As a UFT retiree with his income, he doesn’t have to worry about copays. Many of our retirees don’t have that luxury, and this is the exact issue we take umbrage with - there is a common theme here amongst 6-figure income people telling low-income retirees to pay up! For some highly educated people to have that as their go-to plan is pretty sad. He was a member of NAM’s National Committee; he served as the National Field Director of DSA and a member of its National Political Committee at its founding. If he still carries that belief, maybe ‘tax the rich’ really isn’t his belief because his posts defend taxing the retired poor, not the privileged like himself. To play devil’s advocate, he is literally telling retirees on $12k, $25k or $35k pensions to pay compounded $15 copays, which have been totaling up to $65 per visit on most medical times, recurring times a week, it’s your duty for the common good, and ‘stop fighting your union imposing those costs! SUCK IT UP!’ like the master yelling at us peasants. Leo’s elitism and privilege once again trump city workers making $15,000 pensions. That is anti-unionist.

For a self-described “intellectual” institutional-thinking union man and activist, it is striking that he would have absolutely no clue or regard for how the decisions he is supporting can hurt real people.

When Did “Pay More” Become a Union Value?

One of the most disturbing trends in recent commentary about retiree health care is the repeated insistence that workers and retirees should simply pay more to “preserve” their benefits.

That position turns the labor movement on its head.

Unions have always existed to do the opposite: fight for higher wages, better benefits, and lower out-of-pocket costs. The core promise of collective bargaining has never been “accept less so the system can survive.” It has been to win more of what workers have already earned—especially after a lifetime of service. And ensure those deals are protected into retirement so as not to create an affordability crisis compounded with inflation.

Yet we are now being told that paying premiums, co-pays, and other new costs is a responsible, even virtuous, union stance. That retirees must “share the burden,” even though many live on fixed incomes and no longer have the ability to offset new costs by earning more.

This logic is not progressive. It is regressive.

Historically, unions did not respond to rising costs by telling members to open their wallets. They responded by:

demanding employer contributions increase,

fighting privatization and cost-shifting,

challenging profiteering in health care,

and insisting that earned benefits remain intact.

The idea that retirees should absorb rising health care costs because they are no longer “at the table” is especially troubling. Retirees cannot bargain for raises. They cannot strike. They cannot “adjust” their income. Asking them to pay more is not a shared sacrifice; it is an imposed sacrifice.

Worse still, these arguments are being made without retiree consent, and often while dismissing or minimizing the real harm these costs cause: delayed care, skipped appointments, and financial stress among people who were explicitly promised premium-free health care. Many of our retirees have now resorted to food banks, part-time jobs, and charitable assistance to help cover the copays the unions already sacked them with for the first time in 60 years.

When union leaders and advocates begin normalizing cost-shifting onto retirees no longer in their unions, they are not defending the common good. They are lowering the bar of what workers should expect after a lifetime of work. And that defeats the purpose of convincing them to join the union in the first place. There is nothing more “anti-labor” than convincing labor to pay dues to a union for a lifetime, and then selling them down the river once they retire.

If “pay more” becomes the new labor principle, then every earned benefit becomes temporary, and every promise becomes negotiable after retirement.

That is not solidarity.

That is not progress.

And it is not what unions were built to do.

‘Union Solidarity’ is not a hashtag or bumper sticker. Remember that.