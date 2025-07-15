The UFT is Using COPE Monies To Lobby Against Retirees

Stop funding your former union to Lobby against you and make our job harder! You should be funding OUR lobby effort. Since so many of you asked for just that, we created the UFT COPE to Fund NYC Retirees Political Action Page. https://nycretirees.app.neoncrm.com/forms/uft-cope-for-nyc-retirees-legislation-campaign

Change starts with you! And when you have proof your money is being used against you, take action!

And to

I challenge you to an open debate on this and our organizations endorsement process any time you want. Standing invite since you think you know who I am, what our organization does, and finds no issues maligning me with false narrative. It is a small man that has to do that. You are entitled to your own opinion - not your own facts.