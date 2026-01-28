History Repeats Itself.

Václav Havel (1936–2011) was a Czech playwright, essayist, and dissident who became the last president of Czechoslovakia (1989–1992) and the first president of the Czech Republic (1993–2003). As a leading figure in the 1989 Velvet Revolution, he led the peaceful transition from communist rule to democracy. Known for his absurdly themed plays like The Garden Party and essays on totalitarianism, such as The Power of the Powerless, he was a moral voice for democracy.

Havel’s essay analyzes how totalitarian systems (specifically Soviet-style communism in Eastern Europe) survive and how ordinary people actually sustain them, not primarily through force, but through everyday compliance with lies and rituals that reinforce the system.

Some of the key points of this essay apply to what the labor movement in NYC is experiencing. I learned about this 1978 essay while watching the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in a speech by the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. As you read his words, think the MLC. And I will tie it together later.

In Carney’s speech, he said,

“In 1978, the Czech dissident Václav Havel, later president, wrote an essay called The Power of the Powerless. And in it, he asked a simple question: How did the communist system sustain itself? And his answer began with a greengrocer. Every morning, this shopkeeper places a sign in his window: “Workers of the world, unite!” He doesn’t believe it. No one does. But he places the sign anyway to avoid trouble, to signal compliance, to get along. And because every shopkeeper on every street does the same, the system persists. Not through violence alone, but through the participation of ordinary people in rituals they privately know to be false. Havel called this “living within a lie.” The system’s power comes not from its truth but from everyone’s willingness to perform as if it were true. And its fragility comes from the same source: when even one person stops performing — when the greengrocer removes his sign — the illusion begins to crack.”



Havel famously uses the example of a greengrocer who puts a slogan like “Workers of the World, Unite!” in his window not because he believes it, but because everyone else does it to avoid trouble and to “get along.” This acquiescence helps keep the regime stable because it normalizes ideological conformity. Just like the MLC leadership does. They know the UFT and DC37 as the two largest unions control the 2/3 vote and many smaller union leaders so we just go along to get a long. Wrong answer! “Living within the lie” vs. “Living in truth” must be addressed in 2026. And this in not unique sadly to just the MLC - but that is the focus of this piece. I might show some of the other unions like UFT, DC37 and even the RTC who operate the same way.. and no, that list is not complete! Just what’s on my mind at the moment.

The UFT and DC37’s MLC power depends on compliance. The system’s strength doesn’t just come from coercion; it comes from people performing as if the system’s claims were true even when they internally reject those claims. Everyone’s willingness to conform, legitimizes the regime. The MLC is not legitimate and it is not democratic. We have long said it is not an example of union solidarity either. If the individual union voices were heard, and their votes counted as one per union, then the outcomes may be different. The UFT holds the largest single vote. The leadership could ask each member for their position (which never happens), so he can cast the vote of the member’s wishes. Instead, even though half or more of his membership disagrees with his position, he casts that vote representing ALL of his 117,643 members. That is wrong in every way it can be, as it does not represent the wishes of the members, it represents HIS.

Havel argues that when individuals refuse to participate in the lie by “living in truth” and acting according to reality rather than ideology, they weaken the power structure. These authentic acts create cracks that can expand into broader change or resistance. We have seen this in the MLC as well. But too many are still living the lie. Why, after the NYC Retirees proved that the leadership of the MLC with OLR abused their power, violated the law and tried to force retirees off Medicare, reduce their earned benefits - do so many of these locals refuse to live in the truth? We recognize they were misled, or trusted those they should never have. But there must be a reckoning where they don’t easily accept what is told to them that they must agree with. They need to research and evaluate each situation, bringing these issues to their members, and refuse these rushed votes whose only intent is to force something through. If more time were spent looking, it might not go the way the leadership pushing it wants it to go.

True change, Havel suggests, doesn’t come first through institutional or structural reforms, but through personal moral and existential transformation that rejects the lie and embraces truth. That is an example of dignity and moral responsibility.

The Municipal Labor Committee (MLC) in New York City is a coalition of about 102 unions of city union leaders (roughly 365,000 active workers) whose sole purpose was to staff and fund the Office of Labor Relations. They do not represent any union and hold no collective bargaining certificate, but claim that ability, by just doing it. Of course, few buck the system of illegitimacy. The former Commissioners of OLR and OCB in sworn testimony stated,

“As can be seen from its statutory functions, the MLC fulfills a distinct need by facilitating the coordination of certain activities by its numerous member unions. These activities are primarily administrative in nature. Similarly, the non-statutory functions of MLC are also largely administrative and include distributing information and reviewing procedures established pursuant to NYCCBL. Unlike unions, the MLC, which does not represent its member unions, does not collectively bargain with the City concerning wages, hours and terms and conditions of employment, nor does it enter into labor contracts with the City nor prosecute grievances pursuant to labor contracts.”

In practice, votes in the MLC are weighted by membership size, meaning large unions (like the United Federation of Teachers and DC37) hold more power. A major controversy has been that the MLC has approved changes to health plans (including pushing retirees toward private Medicare Advantage plans) that many smaller member unions and retirees opposed. It is false to say it was “overwhelmingly” approved when they don’t mention this undemocratic system in place. The UFT reported to the MLC 117,643 members, and they are allotted 471 votes versus the Operating Engineers 14/14B with 24 members and 1 vote. Healthcare is a mandatory subject of bargaining for every union member, so where is the democracy in the MLC, that the UFT can determine what benefits the OE14/14B get simply because a committee they are on gives them a larger vote? So if the UFT wants to charge more healthcare citywide to save the city money so their union benefits from a raise for the city getting that “savings” - the smaller unions all have to bear that burden? Oh wait, that happened and still does. This practice needs to end.

Smaller unions’ votes are overwhelmed by large unions, forcing through deals that undermine retiree benefits or worker interests without full member consent. In many instances the MLC leadership demanded a vote on changes without giving the presidents an opportunity to take these changes back to their boards and members. Case in point was the Medicare Advantage and NYCEPPO votes. Union leaders were given less than a week’s notice of a vote and never saw the Medicare contract because it was not given to them and the NYCEPPO contract was only permitted to be viewed on one day in person at DC37 offices (with over 80 pages completely redacted), presidents could bring one guest and no photos or copies were permitted to leave the building or be shared with their boards or members. If you couldn’t make it, too bad. If you didn’t understand it and wanted your lawyer to see it, too bad. Again, if the contract was so wonderful, why this coercion?

Comparison: Power of the Powerless vs. MLC Union Dynamics

At a philosophical level, both situations involve structures that persist because participants continue to act within a system they privately question but don’t do anything to change.

In Havel’s world, citizens display slogans they don’t believe to avoid repercussions, stabilizing an oppressive regime.

In the MLC situation, smaller unions may support (or acquiesce to) deals they feel are damaging because structurally they lack the power to stop decisions made by larger unions, thereby reinforcing a system that doesn’t serve all members. Several unions told me over the years, they have no power because of this, and they prefer to “go with the house and not make waves.” The fear is the oppressors will do something worse to their unions.

In both cases, the system relies not solely on formal authority but on individual and group compliance, even if reluctant, which perpetuates outcomes that many inside the system privately oppose.

Power stems from widespread compliance with an unjust system, people conform to avoid trouble or to fit in. Large unions wield power through weighted voting and institutional structure, and smaller unions go along because they feel they have to or lack influence. Compliance is often not genuine belief but a survival tactic (“living within the lie”). Smaller unions may formally consent to deals they don’t support in principle because the committee rules and power imbalances make opposition futile.

Conformity maintains and legitimates systemic oppression. Conformity within the MLC helps push through agreements that may harm workers or retirees, and it suppresses dissent. The MLC was not always like that as the UFT was not in the MLC - then UFT president Al Shanker did not get along with DC37 Director Victor Gotbaum. In a 1993 interview, Victor said he and Shanker did not get along. It had something to do with him trying to raid the union of DOE workers, but was more than that. It also had to do with the fact that Shanker did not believe in collective bargaining at the time and wanted to do away with it. This is the fiscal crisis of the 70s. Victor said,

“There were 3 objectives. So I’ll give you more. One was that we wanted to make certain that the collective bargaining mechanism was never destroyed; but three, my objective at any rate, because Shanker didn’t share it, and Jack Biegel was a little nervous about it, was that the lower economic workers suffer the least.” Reporter: Let me just ask you a final question then: this is the contention of Shanker. And we just want to get your response to it, we said a minute ago that one of your three main objectives was to preserve collective bargaining. Shanker said it’s pointless to preserve collective bargaining, there’s nothing to bargain over, and it’s excruciating to go through this ritual. Why bother? Would you comment on that? Victor, “Yes, at the moment it was so. I mean, Shanker wasn’t looking ahead. Very much off the record, he was drinking like crazy then. He really wasn’t thinking. He also was taking care of the national union and taking care of the local union, he was overwhelmed. I want to be fair to him, he’s a very, very bright guy, but he really wasn’t thinking. He has a moment, you might have nothing to negotiate over. What happens next contract, and the contract after next? I wouldn’t argue with him (inaudible) sense, by the way, or kid ourselves in the fiscal crisis. We had a moratorium here on collective bargaining. So Shanker wasn’t wrong for that given moment, but he wasn’t look ahead. I can’t just say okay, we’re not doing any collective bargaining now, we’re going to do it in 10 years. Bullshit. So that was Al’s mistake.”

I will write about one comment in that quote pertaining to Paras another day. But apparently the union then, like now, does not support equitable increases. But they are just as guilty as DC37 in that, too, with their lower wage members. Unions should not suppress lower-wage workers, but should lift them up. Victor had it right, lower wage workers should suffer the least, sadly, today’s union leaders have lost their moral compass.

Havel says genuine change requires individuals to reject the lie and live honestly. In the MLC context, dissenting unions or members may feel powerless or unheard, so they live within the system’s expectations rather than confronting what they see as harmful outcomes. The time for change is now. We have seen repeatedly what going along to get along does. Its unethical, anti-union and undemocratic.

The MLC leadership has now held two votes for Chair since Harry Nespoli stepped down in June. Both elections were for the same two leaders; Greg Floyd and Henry Garrido, and because the UFT and DC37 are not getting along these days like in olden days, there is no 2/3 vote to support any one candidate. This shows that the majority are not getting behind either candidate and that signals, albeit it quietly, the principles want new blood. Not to mention they are still blatantly ignoring the bylaws that requires a Uniformed union on the Executive Board and there hasn’t been one since Harry left.

This is problematic and a continuation of the violation of their own bylaws. But this also impacts the decisions the Board makes, not taking into consideration needs of the Uniformed members.

In the 70’s, if the MLC needed a 2/3 motion to pass, Victor had to rally as many unions as possible to support an initiative because the UFT was not in the MLC, and neither was TWU. But let’s make sure you are aware of this fact, the MLC does not hold a bargaining certificate, and the UFT, and then DC37 initiated MLC “savings agreements” attached to their contracts, funded by all city unions and the retirees they were supposed to protect - got us here. There was no reason to do that. When Bob Linn walked into that MLC meeting asking for cost transfer in healthcare to fund raises, they should have chased him out with a broom. Instead, they all got in bed with him.

Making workers pay more for healthcare to get a raise, is NOT a raise. Even if it brings in more to your paycheck, it will go right back out if you or your dependents need to use that healthcare. You will never get ahead. If the unions were smart, they would all get together and resist this pattern, especially since they are, you know, so against pattern bargaining! A pattern they set. No union leader should be advocating for paying more for healthcare and they sure as hell should not be doing that to a retiree no longer in the union! Many on small pensions, they are on fixed incomes and costs rise faster than a cost of living adjustment, which this year was just $216 spread across 12 months and that is IF you make an $18k pension. Hard to believe, but yes, there are many retirees who do not. Union leaders making 6 figure salaries should not be forcing thousands of dollars in cost transfer to a retiree. So out of touch with the aging population, the MLC sacked retirees with compounded copays of up to $65 a visit sometimes 2-3 times a week if the retiree has recurring visits for dialysis, chemo, physical therapy, occupational therapy and cardiac rehab. They never even considered that, and now, we are left in medical debt, this most infirm in an affordability crisis - literally penalized for for being older or ill and using healthcare that we earned so the MLC could get raises. Every union leader needs to think about the future of their participation in this committee, its mission and how it is run. Or you will destroy what we have left.