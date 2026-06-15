Marianne Pizzitola

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Marianne Pizzitola
6d

I also want to note, in Legally Blonde 2, Elle also used a discharge petition to pass Bruisers Bill. 😎

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Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
6d

Amen to Ms Pizzitolas history lesson. I’m one of more than 250, 000 retirees , on a fixed income who is frightened for my healthcare future. Praying that our City Council will make the right decision so that aging retirees like myself can count on a future that allows us to continue to use our drs. and hospitals which are part of our traditional Medicare network We paid into this system throughout our careers. We were promised it would be there for us in retirement. We are counting on our city council members to help that promise become a reality so that we can continue to age without the stress of a constant threat to our healthcare future. Thank you

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