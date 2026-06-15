Throughout American history, progress has rarely come because powerful institutions voluntarily surrendered their power. Progress comes when elected officials find the courage to stand up to entrenched interests and do what is right.

That lesson is as relevant today in New York City as it was nearly a century ago during the battle over the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

When Congress debated the FLSA in the 1930s, the legislation sought to establish minimum wages, limit child labor, and create overtime protections for working Americans. Today, these protections are considered fundamental pillars of workplace fairness. But at the time, they were fiercely opposed.

Many of the nation’s most powerful business organizations fought against the legislation. Less remembered is that portions of the labor establishment also resisted reforms that threatened existing power structures and relationships. Political leaders were warned not to act. They were told the legislation would cause disruption. They were pressured to preserve the status quo.

History proved otherwise!

The lawmakers who chose workers over institutional pressure transformed America for the better. The Fair Labor Standards Act became one of the most important worker-protection laws ever enacted. Those who opposed it found themselves on the wrong side of history.

Today, New York City faces a similar moment.

Hundreds of thousands of retired public servants have spent the last five years fighting to protect the healthcare benefits they earned through decades of service. These retirees built and maintained the city. They taught its children, protected its streets, cared for its sick, maintained its infrastructure, and kept government functioning.

Yet instead of defending those retirees, some labor leaders have spent years lobbying against legislation designed to protect retiree healthcare. Today, the AFLCIO, AFSCME, UFT, and DC37 are doing the same, fear-mongering that retiree legislation is illegal and impairs their bargaining when it isn’t, and doesn’t. Retirees are not in unions, nor are they covered by the Taylor Law, as we are NOT employees. There is a lot of case law on this, and the fact that unions cannot bargain for those not in their bargaining unit. Retirees aren’t in their bargaining unit.

That fact should concern every member of the New York City Council.

Labor unions have historically been at their best when they fought to expand protections for workers, retirees, and their families. The labor movement helped secure pensions, healthcare benefits, workplace safety protections, weekends, overtime, and collective bargaining rights. Those victories were achieved because labor leaders challenged powerful interests.

But every movement faces moments when it must choose between protecting people and protecting institutions.

This is one of those moments.

The legislation before the Council seeks to preserve healthcare protections that retirees were promised throughout their working lives. Yet labor organizations have actively opposed those protections. They have lobbied Council members. They have argued against legislation that would safeguard retiree healthcare. They have attempted to frame the issue as a threat to collective bargaining, even though retirees are no longer members of collective bargaining units.

In doing so, they have placed themselves in the extraordinary position of lobbying against the very people whose interests labor movements were created to protect.

History is filled with examples of institutions that lost sight of their purpose.

The question is not whether labor organizations have done great things in the past. Many have.

The question is whether they are right today.

On retiree healthcare, many retirees believe the answer is clearly no.

When future generations look back on this fight, they may be surprised to learn that retired teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, social workers, sanitation workers, and other public servants had to spend years defending their earned healthcare benefits not only from government officials, but from some of the very labor leaders who claimed to represent workers and colluded with management.

They may wonder how labor organizations found themselves lobbying against legislation designed to protect retiree healthcare.

And they may conclude that this was another moment when parts of organized labor found themselves on the wrong side of history.

The New York City Council now faces the same choice lawmakers faced during the FLSA debate.

Will they defer to powerful organizations that are lobbying against reform?

Or will they stand with the people directly affected?

Then, lawmakers were told worker protections were too disruptive.

Today, Council members are told retiree protections are too disruptive.

Then, powerful interests warned of consequences.

Today, powerful interests warn of consequences.

Then, elected officials had to choose between institutional pressure and public interest.

Today, elected officials face the same choice.

Retirees are not asking for special treatment.

They are asking that promises be kept.

They are asking that healthcare benefits earned over decades of public service not be diminished after retirement.

They are asking elected officials to protect commitments that workers relied upon when planning their futures.

The Council should remember the lesson of the FLSA fight: history rarely judges leaders by how faithfully they followed the wishes of powerful institutions. It judges them by whether they stood up for people when it mattered.

The lawmakers who supported the Fair Labor Standards Act are remembered because they chose principle over pressure.

New York City Council members now have an opportunity to do the same.

They can stand with retirees.

They can protect earned healthcare benefits.

They can demonstrate that promises made to public servants still matter.

And in doing so, they can ensure that when history looks back on this moment, it will remember who stood on the side of fairness—and who stood in its way.

The history of the Fair Labor Standards Act contains another lesson for today’s City Council and a parallel in the retires current battle.

The bill did not move smoothly through Congress. Powerful interests worked behind the scenes to stop it. Her first attempt succeeded in getting a vote, but the bill was voted back to committee due to intense lobbying from external groups like the American Federation of Labor (Today’s AFL-CIO), which worried about government boards setting wages. Her bill was blocked a second time by the same parties! (Just like us!)

Rather than surrender, New Jersey Representative Mary T. Norton was undeterred and took the extraordinary step of filing a discharge petition, a rarely used parliamentary procedure that allows lawmakers to bypass leadership and force legislation out of committee. When opponents blocked the bill a second time, Norton circulated another discharge petition. More than 218 members signed on, and the Fair Labor Standards Act was finally brought to the floor and passed. It established the federal minimum wage, limited child labor, and created overtime protections that millions of American workers still enjoy today.

Norton understood something that every elected official eventually faces: there are moments when doing what is right requires challenging the institutions and power structures that are demanding inaction. Had she yielded to political pressure, one of the most important worker-protection laws in American history might never have passed. Instead, she chose courage over convenience.

Today’s New York City Council faces a similar test. Powerful organizations are lobbying against legislation that would protect retiree healthcare. Union leaders are urging Council Members not to act. The council’s bill drafting office is once again refusing to allow the bill to be introduced. Just as opponents of the FLSA warned lawmakers against expanding worker protections, opponents of retiree healthcare protections are warning lawmakers against honoring promises made to retired public servants. The AFLCIO and UFT were lobbying against NYC Retirees, while lobbying legislators to pass pension sweeteners for their active workers. Think about that.

The question for Council Members is the same question Mary Norton faced nearly ninety years ago: Will they allow powerful interests to determine the outcome, or will they stand up for the people affected by the policy?

Mary Norton is remembered because she fought to expand protections for workers when powerful interests wanted those protections denied. She also stood up to those interests in 1938 - going against big labor, big business and southern Republicans. New York City Council Members now have the opportunity to do the same for retirees. History remembers those who had the courage to act, not those who found reasons not to.