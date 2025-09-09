The Labor & Healthcare Confidential With Guests Thom Hartmann (Yes, THE Thom Hartmann)Marianne PizzitolaSep 09, 2025816Share1×0:00-1:00:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.816Share
Thank you for putting this on Substack, Marianne your continued brilliance in sharing your research and knowledge about the Privatization of Medicare that covers retired individuals and disabled individuals is an actual Godsend, as your guest Thom indicated.
I have learned a great deal about Medicare and Medicare advantage once I became a member of the Organization for NYC Public Service Retirees. An organization which has been fighting along side volunteers and with voluntary donations to legally fight the City of New York. We have won 11 cases including appeal cases since 2021.
Marianne Pizzitola, for those who do not know is the President of our Organization, she along with the volunteer Board members educate and research our issue with transparency and in-depth knowledge that truly help us learn how a public job and history impact our lives after retirement. Sadly, at this stage of my life and my poor health doesn’t allow me to go to rally’s or events alongside my fellow retirees to fight these issues against the elderly in this country. In order for me to participate I donate small amounts of money (that I truly cannot afford), and write commentary about these issues. I hope some influencer somewhere takes notice and helps the elderly and many disabled individuals get to the forefront. A clearer nationwide understanding of these issues is needed so people like Dr. Oz cannot pull the wool over million of people’s eyes.
I have a viewpoint about these issues that I have been educated about.. thanks to Marianne and her ability to enlighten us through researched facts. The latest hat she wears is her hosting the WBAI radio show with the program in this post. (Another $5 I donate as a WBAI Buddy), but you can listen to for free.
Marianne was also recently named the 15th out of 100 most powerful labor leaders in the Nation. This honor was bestowed upon her at a recent ceremonial dinner which included politicians, labor leaders and other deserving individuals who are all fighting for workers throughout our country and even beyond.
I thank her as always for all she does for all retirees and as a labor teacher who has true empathy for all the elderly and disabled in our country.
I will be formulating my own views shortly in an essay type post on my own “ Inner Sanctum of Belief” substack in the coming days. I hope you will give it a read to delve into my thoughts ,my learned knowledge and my questions all about healthcare and the Nation’s elderly past, present and future.
