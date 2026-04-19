Marianne Pizzitola

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Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
3dEdited

Phenomenal piece from a true unionist. While Unity's hailed staffer, Ellie Engler, hopes her words can fool actives and retirees into accepting the inhumane betrayals UFT's Unity Leadership conveys as necessary, our unwavering Marianne Pizzitola presents us with the hard and resounding facts.

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Karen Miller's avatar
Karen Miller
3d

Thank you Marianne for such a clear explanation as to the facts and the law supporting the Retirees position.

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