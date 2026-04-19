By any measure, the debate over New York City retiree healthcare is complex. Costs are rising. Systems are under strain. And yes, laws, not just promises, govern what the City must provide.

But complexity should not be used as a cover for rewriting the facts. And Ellie once again is conveniently doing that because she was on the wrong side of history at the beginning, and still is.

A recent argument she penned suggests that what retirees are experiencing is not a broken promise, but the natural result of a system under financial pressure. It frames the issue as a ‘misunderstanding,’ where expectations grew beyond what the law actually guarantees. That is patently false.

That framing is convenient. It’s also incomplete and not entirely factual.

Start with the law at the center of her opinion piece: New York City Administrative Code §12-126. It is often described as a “cap” on what the City must pay up to. But that description leaves out its most important function. The law requires the City to fully fund health insurance up to the cost of a benchmark plan known as the HiP HMO. For decades, that benchmark ensured employees and retirees had access to comprehensive, premium-free coverage. The law says it will pay the full cost of health coverage up to the HIP HMO, which is about $1000/individual and $2500 family per month. (The Medicare supplement is about $200 and well under the cap.) But Ellie doesn’t tell you her employer also worked to suppress that cap. And they admit that in the Comptroller’s audit. Yes, the MLC leadership did that, and it was initiated by the UFT 2014 contract deal. It drained the Stabilization Fund that paid for active workers premium difference if they were on another plan other than the HiP HMO when GHI’s rate was higher, and the unions wrongly took money from it to flush into their welfare funds. By suppressing the HiP rate, the fund paid more out faster. They knew this and admitted it. See below in the MLC letter to the Comptroller.

Administrative Code 12-126 wasn’t an abstract policy. It was a core part of compensation. Public workers accepted lower wages during their careers with the understanding that healthcare in retirement would be there when they needed it. Healthcare could not be counted as wages.

What’s happening now is not simply a system adjusting to financial pressure. It is a shift in how that obligation is being interpreted, and, critics argue, avoided. Not to mention Ellie’s employer, one of the largest unions in the city, took an active role in suppressing that benchmark and tried to charge retirees to stay on traditional Medicare if they refused to accept the Medicare Dis-Advantage plan they were forcing us into. That began with the UFT, and ended with DC37. They own that.

The author claims retirees are not entitled to a specific plan. That is technically true. But it is not the full story. There is also the fact of WHY we have 12-126 and in Mayor Lindsay’s own words, was to give Medicare to employees and retirees and have the city pay for it. The above memos prove that fact.

Courts have repeatedly blocked the City’s attempts to move retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan, not because change is impossible, but because the proposed changes raised serious legal concerns. These included limits on provider access, increased administrative barriers like prior authorization, and financial penalties for those who wished to remain in traditional Medicare.

That last point matters. Retirees were told they could keep their existing coverage if they were willing to pay hundreds of dollars a month to do so. Calling that “no change” stretches credibility. It also fails to acknowledge that many retirees would never be able to pay for something they were promised would be paid for by the city for decades. And make no mistake, it was promised. Ellie would not know that, because she was never an NYC employee, and she was never in the union like we were.

A benefit does not have to be fully eliminated to be effectively taken away. It can be narrowed, restricted, or made unaffordable.

Supporters of the shift to Medicare dis-Advantage often point to the growing popularity of Medicare Advantage, noting that more than half of eligible seniors nationwide are enrolled. But enrollment alone does not equal satisfaction or suitability. Many choose these plans because they cannot afford supplemental coverage under traditional Medicare. That is not a neutral market preference, it is a reflection of cost pressures. And for retirees in employer or union plans, many are forced into it, it wasn’t a choice.

Oversight bodies, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the Kaiser Family Foundation, have raised concerns about denial rates, delays in care, and network limitations in Medicare Advantage plans. Those concerns are not theoretical. For retirees managing chronic conditions or long-standing relationships with providers, these are deeply personal.

None of this is to deny the fiscal reality. The City’s healthcare obligations are large and growing. But describing the current situation as inevitable, “that’s math” -obscures the role of policy choices. It also obfuscates the unions’ responsibility to protect the benefits earned and promised to retirees. Ellie wasn’t a city worker, not a union member and was not made the promise like the rest of us. A promise, mind you, that was memorialized in over 500 affidavits, UFT handbooks, union newsletters, hiring documents and Summary Plan Description books for decades all entered into our litigation. The NYS Appellate Division affirmed, concluding that, “for more than 50 years, the City made a clear and unambiguous promise … that upon an employee’s retirement, Medicare would provide the first level of hospital and medical insurance benefits and the City’s benefit program would provide the second level to fill in the gaps.” And, also affirmed in the affidavit of Lilliam Berrios Paoli, who worked as a Deputy Mayor and Commissioner under several Mayors, stated that this was an HR promise her office and others made to attract and retain workers. The City of NY NEVER offered any testimony to refute that. Ever.

The City has options. It can prioritize funding retiree healthcare as promised. It can negotiate savings in other areas. It can choose not to balance budgets on the backs of those who have already completed their service. In fact, fearmongering the ‘skyrocketing costs’ of healthcare is a unity trademark. In 1967, Mayor Lindsay presided over a $5.18 billion budget. The Medicare supplement the city legislated for retirees held a cost of $180,000 for 5,000 retirees ..which was .0034% of 1% of the budget. When this fight began, the cost was $389,000,000 for 250,000 as reported by the city, which was .385% of 1% of the budget. Active workers, on the other hand, are skyrocketing at a full 6.0% of the budget. Not four-tenths of one percent like Medicare retirees.

All three images are from NYC OLR documents. The last image is from the closing out the MLC 2014 and 2018 agreements. The literally tried to force retirees into Medicare Advantage claiming a $600M “savings” to the city to create a cash flow for the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund the MLC leadership misused. And yes, as I said in previous substacks, did it knowing it would not solve their problem but buy them time. They also lied as even today the cost of the Medicare plan is not $600M. Lyin’ and stealin’ seems to be their way.

What the City cannot do is pretend that this is simply the unavoidable outcome of a strained system, and shame on any union or union employee who does. If you support that, hand in your union card because your job is to protect all workers, retirees, and what they have earned. Our healthcare was vested and should not have been stolen from us.

Equally important is the role retirees themselves have played in this fight. It is inaccurate to suggest that no single group made a difference. Retirees organized, advocated, and went to court, and we won. Multiple rulings halted the implementation of changes that would have significantly altered their coverage and access. We fought the City, our former union, big insurance, and keyboard warriors who like to alter history writing sub stacks that claim to be fact-based.

Without those actions of NYC Retirees, the outcome would be very different.

At its core, this debate is not about resisting all change. It is about whether commitments made over decades of public service can be redefined after the fact when retirees are no longer working, relied on what they were told they would have, are not in a union, don’t have a seat at the table, aren’t in the room, and their pensions are not keeping up with inflation to absorb those modifications.

Healthcare for retirees is not a bonus. It is deferred compensation, earned through years of work, often in physically and emotionally demanding roles. And thy also forget, our system provides healthcare for those who lost their spouses or parents in the line of duty. A benefit the MLC leadership left on the floor with the NYCEPPO.

A system under pressure does not absolve decision-makers of responsibility. It makes those decisions more consequential.

New York City can confront its fiscal challenges honestly. But it should do so without minimizing the real impact on retirees or recasting a hard-fought benefit as a ‘misunderstanding.’

Because for the people affected, this isn’t a story about abstract systems or budget lines.

It’s about whether the promises they relied on will still be there when they need them most. It would also help if the unions and their paid employees didn’t hide what they did or alter the facts to make themselves look better after the fact to rationalize their actions. It defies logic why the Unity culture uses the excuse that they had to screw over current retirees because of the high costs. (ones that did not stem from Medicare retirees).

That framing doesn’t just miss the point. It lets the wrong people off the hook.

Because this isn’t only about City Hall. It’s about union leadership, a failure to protect the very people those unions once represented, and in the case of the UFT, still claim they do when they don’t. I mean, Geez Louise, if you are going to sell me off like old shoes, why in the world would I want anything to do with you at all!

Yes, healthcare costs are rising. Yes, the City faces long-term liabilities. No one is seriously denying that.

But rising costs are not an excuse to erode benefits that were earned over decades of public service. And they certainly aren’t a justification for unions to agree to savings targets that can only be achieved by shifting costs onto current retirees they do not represent.

That is not inevitability. That is a choice.

Retirees are not an afterthought. They are not a budget problem to be solved. They are the people who built the workforce these unions represent.

And they have not been passive in this process. They organized. They went to court. And they won critical victories that stopped these changes from being imposed.

Without that resistance, the outcome would already be decided.

This moment demands honesty. Not just about fiscal pressures, but about responsibility.

New York City can address rising healthcare costs. Unions can negotiate sustainable solutions for THEM, while protecting current retirees. (and if they don’t, we will!) But neither the Unions or City should do so by redefining commitments after the fact or by suggesting that those commitments were never real to begin with.

High costs don’t justify breaking faith.

And they don’t excuse the people who were supposed to stand in the way of that happening. Instead, they negotiated the deal in a full betrayal.