The City & MLC Wants to Use Your & Your family's UNREDACTED Drug Data for $100,000,000. Are you Ok With That?

What you are not being told, is while the unions that have a welfare fund drug plan have to decide to use this data they control in this way, those on the City Drug Rider or in MBF, the City controls that data. WE are told the City already shared that data, ALL of it, unredacted with the MLC and the NYCEPPO insurers. The purpose? To create a AI database to match up with your health data, create a risk profile for each person, and for “risk stratification” and predictive modeling to see how much your diagnosis and care will cost the insurer. They want to call you and suggest “alternative” methodologies and care. Remember! They are a for-profit company! Listen up! You need to take action and tell your union, or former union, not to do this, and call/email OLR and demand that your drug data not be shared.

Why can this be done? Because those who voted to support the NYCEPPO plan without reading the contract did not know in the redacted pages of the contract it permitted them to request the data to be used this way for that dollar figure. That means the UFT Delegate Assembly and UFT Retiree Advocate permitted this “feature” whether they knew it or not, because they never read the contract. There were people who did know because they negotiated this contract. Ergo… UFT leadership and DC37 leadership. Since the UFT Welfare Fund manager, Geof Sorkin, and the Welfare Fund attorney supported this shift in data, it is most likely because the UFT has UMR as a third-party administrator of their welfare fund and already shares UFT member data. (noted on their 990 report). So if it is not a concern to them, like it was to everyone else in the room, you should ask yourselves why that is. And if so, did they tell you they were sharing your drug data? That every UFT retiree unredacted data, and yes, since the City owns the drug plan data from the rider, are they also sharing Medicare retiree data with Emblem? Are the unions’ PBMs going to be able to separate the Medicare from non-Medicare or are they sharing everything? And who is making sure it’s accurate?

Inquiring minds want to know. Private Health Information is just that. PRIVATE. And no one should be putting a one-time value on that to get out of a collective bargaining deal.