Teamsters Mobilize! Listen to the Fight to Be Heard in UPS Teamsters NYC

Hear these brave union sisters fight to be heard from their own union, Teamsters UPS locals, and Sean O’Brien not hearing their needs. Their fight for equal representation in their contract battle put them at odds with union leadership. Sound familiar? They were pushed out of the Labor Press Convention - their money refunded and told they were not welcome.

They are going anyway and they should! Just like Michelle and I - recalling the words of Shirley Chisolm, if they don’t give you a seat at the table, BRING A FOLDING CHAIR. And we did! That is how we started handing our collapsible stools and held a sit in at our union.

Michelle and I need to write a book about this. One of the most powerful things we did. Stand up to oppression from our own former union.

Listen. Young workers - are listening! They, too, recognize when their leadership is becoming corporatists!