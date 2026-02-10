There is one highfalutin blogger named Leo Casey who insists retirees are in unions. And not matter the case law, the PERB or OCB cases, City, State or Federal we post against that theory- he resists. This is not debatable; retirees are not in union collective bargaining units. They are in retiree chapters like auxiliary members and their own bylaws show that their DA can vote with the support of their Executive Board as to whom can be included - but they are not full members. Even though retirees can vote - not every retirees’ vote counts as ONE full vote per person of more than 23,500 retirees vote as Arthur my retired union brother wrote yesterday in, “Are We Union.” The reason he fears the UFT losing the support of retirees is money. It’s why Leo attacks our organizations’ grassroots funding, our legal strategy, and the support we have because we are literally front and center fighting for retirees. Leo cannot say that about the UFT, like I cannot say that about DC37. This will be a future post very soon!

So let’s dive into history. The United Auto Workers Union in 1974 had built a powerful retiree movement. The union knew it needed them for the success of the union. Keeping the retirees attached increased the income to the union and supporters for political action as a daytime army for labor. But this was known in ALL union worlds, including Mother Jones, and the UAW was very public about this. Retirees were family and helped improve the power of the union.

The UAW in the 70’s knew the value of its retirees and, at a convention, encouraged other unions to do the same. In 1974, Al Shanker was facing strong union tensions, and the City was in a financial struggle. Al changed the law to allow for unions to collect dues from their retirees’ pensions in 1975. Timing was not a coincidence, as he was in the midst of the third illegal UFT strike in violation of the Taylor Law since 1960. After the 1967 UFT strike that lasted three weeks, Shanker went to jail for 15 days, and the UFT was fined $150,000, Shanker $250, and workers lost two days’ pay for every day they were on strike, and the union lost dues checkoff for 12 months.

There is a respect in the UAW for retirees, that is quite unmatched.

In 1969, the Court handed Shanker another blow, $220,000 fine and 15 days in jail for contempt of court for permitting three citywide school strikes in fall 1968. He could have been fined and jailed three times what he was, and some say what he got was a gift. Shanker was also personally fined $250 again, and the union lost dues checkoff for 10 months. The UFT was on strike for 36 of the first 48 days of the term.

In 1975, tensions were raw. In summer, many unions signed what became known as the Americana agreement (because it was negotiated at the Americana Hotel) that deferred all contracts and wage increases stated:

“The payment of the general increase in salary or wages provided for in any Contract which increase has an effective date between June 30, 1975, and June 30, 1976, identified as Appendix “B” to this Agreement shall be deferred for a period of one year” (a) For all employees whose salaries or wages prior to July l, 1975, exceeded $15,000, a deferral of six percent (6%) of such prior annual salary or wages; (b) For all employees whose salaries or wages prior to July 1, 1975, exceeded $10,000 but did not exceed $15,000 a deferral in the amount of four percent (4%) of such prior annual salary or wages; (c) For all employees whose salaries or wages prior to July 1, 1975, did not exceed $10,000, a deferral in the amount of two percent (2%) of such prior annual salary or wages.

Deferred wages were to start being repaid by June 1978.

The UFT struck in 1975 with other teacher unions across the US. The City was not happy as this was Shanker’s third violation of the Taylor Law. The union was fined, and Shanker and the striking workers were again. But this time, Shanker did not go to jail as a stay was ordered by the court, and as it dragged on, the city’s fiscal crisis looming, the city was going into default on short-term bonds, and it needed money.

This was a very stressful and tense time as the City was still in court with Shanker over the strike, the fiscal crisis caused the unions to defer all contracts, and there was the idea of getting the UFT to contribute pension funds to float the City. City officials appealed to Shanker to do this, but he was not being cooperative. Shanker also still risked going to jail over the 1975 strike, and many unions questioned why he hadn’t already. The other unions were pressuring him, the Mayor, the City Council told him square - that Shanker would be the villain that allowed the City to go into default if he didn’t buy the bonds. The number crunchers were angry that they had lost funding for schools for every day Shanker was on strike.

A deal was finally struck on October 17, 1975, and the UFT agreed it would float the city $150 million.

By July 1976, the City asked the Court to go easy on Shanker. This move shocked many who had watched him strike three times, violate the law, pay fines, and go to jail twice, but not go to jail this third time. Imagine the City telling the Court the UFT “sacrificed enough.”

Shanker knew he would lose at least 20% of his revenue losing dues checkoff again. The idea of allowing retirees to subsidize and join their efforts helped. By July 1977, the UFT was fined $50,000 and Shanker $250. Workers lost 10 days pay, two for every day on strike, and lost dues check-off again. In deciding this case against Shanker said, “Corporation Counsel has already indicated to the Court that he would not recommend imprisonment of any of the union officials.” The Council of Administrators and Supervisors (CSA) was fined $7,500 and President Peter O’Brien fined $250 for supporting the UFT strike. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Nathaniel Helman seemed frustrated that the UFT went on strike three times in disregard to the Taylor Law. In his opinion, it was not a deterrent and neither were the fines.

The UFT argued in court that they made substantial sacrifices saving the city millions in payroll after the 1975 strike and even used it’s pension funds to buy $150 million dollars in municipal bonds and prevent the city from default for the next 5 weeks. (That equates to about $905 million today.) This money helped the city meet the $453 million in short-term notes that were due that day and also helped prevent more teacher layoffs, as that was the threat coming from Mayor Beame and the Municipal Assistance Corp, known as ‘MAC’ or ‘Big Mac.’

Beame denied a deal had been made with Shanker in return for the money, but Governor Hugh Carey stated that it was agreed to appoint an independent arbitrator to evaluate the new tentative contract for 65k teachers. The contract ended the strike, and with Shanker giving the City the money, the comptroller released paychecks to the city labor force. That tells you right there - when no other union did, that they were pretty pissed at the UFT for not pitching in and helping. They left this for him to shoulder.

On October 13, 1976, PERB stripped the UFT of automatic dues check-off for that strike for two years but said it could be lifted if the union stopped its “No contract, no work” campaign. Shanker knew the decision would be painful - the city lost $3,000 a month from the five-cent charge per check for collecting dues, but the loss to the UFT between 1967-1968 was $1 million in 22 months that it failed to collect from teachers forced to pay manually at one of 1000 locations around the city. The collection costs ran upwards of $750,000 as well. Not joking, but there were teachers back then who thought PERB was “union-busting” when it imposed the suspension of the dues checkoff and fines - but they were only doing what they could do - enforce the law. On November 10, 1976 the UFT filed suit to block the PERB decision. On September 27, 1982 the court finally restored the UFT dues checkoff, and the City affirmed it was not going to fight that decision. The union was able to prove to the court that the revocation resulted in more than $1 million is lost dues and administrative fees. He told the court he encouraged manual dues collection with discount incentives, which many took advantage of. Shanker also had to agree to stay out of the Democratic race, which caused major chaos in the AFL-CIO.

The right plan was to create a strike fund in advance, and Shanker boosted their income with retirees being able to “pay dues” after passing the law in 1975.

Retirees wanted to be part of the movement to improve wages and schools for teachers and kids. Even though retired, they wanted to be involved, and part of that movement. They supported the union and wanted to support what they were doing even though they were no longer working.

Retirees long desired to stay connected to their union and for many decades that was successful, some more than others. But with the recent events of the some unions forcing them into Medicare Advantage, diminishing union benefits provided that they came to rely on and were promised they would have, forcing retirees to fight them not to privatize Medicare and calling them ‘rumps’ or ‘irrelevent’ or labeling us racist or stupid, or not knowing what we are talking about - when we were correct the entire time and called it from the beginning.

We need to go back to those times where unions respect their former members, treated them with dignity and honored their achievements. But that requires a change in leadership behavior. Remember, retirees built those unions, and it is a shame to watch these ill-advised leaders doing this to them and having their attack bloggers create smear campaigns. Sadly this union also paid lawfirms and consultants to target their own members (more on that soon).

The UFT and DC37 would have to earn that trust back, and they can. But the repeated lies about the MA plan, and “every doctor will accept it” misrepresentation, name-calling, and blatant lies to this elderly and disabled population, even under oath and behind our back in memos to elected - did a lot of damage to that trust. We were portrayed as “scared and not wanting change” when what was really felt was pure betrayal. Address that, and the union opens the door to gaining the trust of the retirees back. And remember - bloggers like Leo are angry because the representation we provide replaces them. They feel that our organization somehow threatens their union, but the fact is, we don’t - we hold them accountable, which is a good thing. Because if we don’t, they won’t like who will eventually. We need good, strong unions in the City, and there is no doubt about that. What we don’t need, is corrupt unions like in the 1970s-1990s.

Union leadership should have been more militant in the fight for workers’ raises and not steal from their retired unionists. If we cannot agree on that, you lose the purpose of the union. Medicare is a Federal Public Health Benefit and should never be privatized. The UFT cannot argue that public education should not be privatized and then support privatizing Medicare. (Which also happens to be the default plan in the Heritage Foundation blueprint Project 2025). No union should be fighting our efforts to protect a current retired unionists benefits - because if you do - you are showing you WANT TO!

Retirees are the best advocates, because they can help you fight for pension and healthcare protections, because your retirees can speak to that from real-life experiences. It should be valued, not mocked, discriminated against, or insulted. If retirees were more appreciated and truly allowed an open conversation in union meetings or even to assist in bargaining in an advisory capacity, what happened over the last 10 years would never have.

Leo was right about one thing - Unions cannot risk making these kinds of mistakes again - because once you lose a benefit like Medicare and city-paid supplement, you will never get it back. Joni Mitchell knew, if you pave over paradise, you have a parking lot - will never get that garden back. Lose your Medicare benefits and you will be like those thousands of retirees stuck in Medicare Advantage and can’t get out. You can, but you might not get a supplement and if you do, you will pay a lot for it, Jen Coffey will tell you and so will Wendell Potter! Oh, and so will Steve Hartmann when he appeared on my show! And yes, lose your retirees because you tried to take their healthcare from them in retirement and lied to their face, well, “you don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone.” Yeah. Maybe that is why Leo is so angry. But it is Valentines week, send Leo a hug - I think he needs it - Send him a card too - just make sure it was printed in a union shop! :)