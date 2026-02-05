Since reading comprehension is difficult for some highfalutin educator types, let’s break this down as clearly as possible with local citations.

The issue is not whether retirees participate in unions!

Even I help my own former local. That is not the issue - and many unions include their retirees because of their institutional knowledge and support. That is a good thing! It is undisputed that retirees may attend retiree chapter meetings, some even vote in certain internal union elections (in the UFT case only 23k of their 89k retirees votes count. The more who vote, the less value the individual vote weight has), be represented by retiree chapters in matters before their union, and receive union-provided benefits and communications and attend its events.

These facts, however, do not resolve the legal question that has been raised.

To begin, what legal authority does a union have? What do they do and for whom? Under the law, their primary function of a union is to negotiate for wages, hours and working conditions for bargaining unit members. What does that mean? Great question! The union, like the UFT for example - it’s primary function is to negotiate for wages, hours and working conditions, including healthcare (it is a mandatory subject of bargaining), for every member of it’s bargaining unit. Who is in that bargaining unit? Whomever votes to ratify the union contract that was collectively bargained, that is an “employee” of the government employer (the City) and is receiving wages from them. Yes - yes, my child, I know! What is an employee then?! I’ll get to that!

What Is The Taylor Law

The Public Employees’ Fair Employment Act, commonly known as the Taylor Law, is a labor relations statute covering most public employees in New York State — whether employed by the State, or by counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, public authorities or certain special service districts. It became effective September 1, 1967 and was the first comprehensive labor relations law for public employees in the State, and among the first in the United States. It is the legal foundation used by labor relations in its negotiations with New York State’s public employee unions. In NYC, we even have the NYC Office of Collective Bargaining that was created in the likeness of Taylor and PERB - Public Employees Relations Board and at the same time, created collective bargaining in the City and The Municipal Labor Committee - but I digress.

What Does The Taylor Law Do?

The Taylor Law:

Grants public employees the right to organize and to be represented by employee organizations of their own choice;

Requires public employers to negotiate and enter into agreements with public employee organizations regarding their employees ’ terms and conditions of employment;

Establishes impasse procedures for the resolution of collective bargaining disputes;

Defines and prohibits improper practices by public employers and public employee organizations;

Prohibits strikes by public employees ; and

Establishes a state agency to administer the Law — The Public Employment Relations Board (PERB).

The NYC Office of Collective Bargaining was created to administer the City version of the law, which mirrors the state. Some unions mitigate in PERB and others in OCB.

ARTICLE 14

Public Employees’ Fair Employment Act

Civil Service (CVS) CHAPTER 7

This section defines and explains this law, that many people toss around carelessly with little understanding. “It violates the Taylor Law!” We spell it all out here!

§ 200. Statement of policy. The legislature of the state of New York

declares that it is the public policy of the state and the purpose of

this act to promote harmonious and cooperative relationships between

government and its employees and to protect the public by assuring, at

all times, the orderly and uninterrupted operations and functions of

government.

§ 201. Definitions. As used in this article:

4. The term "terms and conditions of employment" means:



(a) salaries, wages, hours and other terms and conditions of

employment provided, however, that such term shall not include any

benefits provided by or to be provided by a public retirement system, or

payments to a fund or insurer to provide an income for retirees, or

payment to retirees or their beneficiaries. No such retirement benefits

shall be negotiated pursuant to this article, and any benefits so

negotiated shall be void. (emphasis ours!)

5. The term "employee organization" means an organization of any kind

having as its primary purpose the improvement of terms and conditions of

employment of public employees

6. (a) The term "government" or "public employer" means (i) the state

of New York, (ii) a county, city, town, village or any other political

subdivision or civil division of the state

7. (a) The term "public employee" means any person holding a position

by appointment or employment in the service of a public employer

NYC Collective Bargaining Law

NEW YORK CITY ADMINISTRATIVE CODE

TITLE 12. PERSONNEL AND LABOR CHAPTER 3.

BARGAINING Current through Local Law 25 of 2022 ' 12-301-12-316.

' 12-302. Statement of policy. It is hereby declared to be the policy of the city to favor and encourage the right of municipal employees to organize and be represented, written collective bargaining agreements on matters within the scope of collective bargaining, the use of impartial and independent tribunals to assist in resolving impasses in contract negotiations, and final, 2 impartial arbitration of grievances between municipal agencies and certified employee organizations

' 12-303. Definitions.

d. The term "municipal agency" shall mean an administration, department, division, bureau, office, board, or commission, or other agency of the city established under the charter or any other law, the head of which has appointive powers, and whose employees are paid in whole or in part from the city treasury, other than the agencies specified in paragraph two of subdivision g of this section. e. The term "municipal employees" shall mean persons employed by municipal agencies whose salary is paid in whole or in part from the city treasury. (Retirees are NOT paid by the city treasury and are NOT employees under the meaning of the State or City Law).

g. The term "public employer" shall mean (1) any municipal agency; (2) the board of education, the New York city health and hospitals corporation, the New York city off-track betting corporation, the New York city board of elections and the public administrator and the district attorney of any county within the city of New York; (3) any public authority other than a state public authority as defined in subdivision eight of section two hundred one of the civil service law, whose activities are conducted in whole or in substantial part within the city; and (4) any public benefit corporation, or any museum, library, zoological garden or similar cultural 3 institution, which is a public employer or government within the meaning of article fourteen of the civil service law, employing personnel whose salary is paid in whole or in part from the city treasury. h. The term "public employees" shall mean municipal employees and employees of other public employers. j. The term "public employee organization" shall mean any municipal employee organization and any other organization or association of public employees, a primary purpose of which is to represent public employees concerning wages, hours, and working conditions. l. The term "certified employee organization" shall mean any public employee organization: (1) certified by the board of certification as the exclusive bargaining representative of a bargaining unit determined to be appropriate for such purpose; (2) recognized as such exclusive bargaining representative by a public employer in conformity with the rules set forth in the office of collective bargaining rules of practice and procedure; or (3) recognized by a municipal agency, or certified by the department of labor, as such exclusive bargaining representative prior to the effective date of this chapter, unless such recognition has been or is revoked or such certificate has been or is terminated. m. The term "matters within the scope of collective bargaining" shall mean matters specified in section 12-307 of this chapter.

What are the “Matters Within The Scope Of Collective Bargaining?”

12-307. Scope of collective bargaining; management rights. a. Subject to the provisions of subdivision b of this section and subdivision c of section 12-304 of this chapter, public employers and certified or designated employee organizations shall have the duty to bargain in good faith on wages (including but not limited to wage rates, pensions, health and welfare benefits, uniform allowances and shift premiums), hours (including but not limited to overtime and time and leave benefits), working conditions and provisions for the deduction of dues from the wages or salaries of employees in the appropriate bargaining unit and for the payment of the sums so deducted to the certified or designated employee organization

Let’s Tie it Together, Shall We?

Under NYS and NYC Law, our “public employer”/government is the City of NY. The term “employee organization” is the union, and the term public employee is defined as someone who IS HOLDING A POSITION BY APPOINTMENT OR EMPLOYMENT IN THE SERVICE OF A PUBLIC EMPLOYER and in NYC, paid out of the City treasury.

The law is quite clear here - retirees are not ‘employees’ as defined, and the unions’ primary purpose under the law is to improve the terms and conditions of employment of public employees that does not include a retiree. The word “retiree” only appears in the State law twice, but in acknowledging that the union does not have the power to negotiate financial terms for them and never in the City law. This is the law.

Pittsburg Plate Glass originated as an unfair labor charge against the company and after a review of the National Labor Relations Board, the decision was reviewed by the US Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, it eventually went before the US Supreme Court which overturned the lower court decisions.



What was that case about? Similar to ours! After Medicare was passed into law, the company sought to cancel the negotiated health insurance plan for retirees because, in its opinion, the enactment of Medicare made their current employee insurance useless, and the employer sought to substitute a $3.00 monthly contribution for supplemental Medicare benefits to each employee who retired after July 27, 1962. That was the going cost of a supplement then. The Company rejected the Union’s request to bargain for a supplemental insurance plan for retirees and challenged the Union’s right to bargain for retired employees at all.

The Union conceded the Company’s contract right to reduce its contribution, but challenged the Company’s right to unilaterally substitute supplemental Medicare for the negotiated health program.

The Union filed the instant charges.

The Board’s Trial Examiner conducted hearings into the complaint, found the foregoing to be the facts, and concluded that pensioners and retirees are not employees as defined by Section 2(3) of the Act, are not employees within the meaning of Section 8(a) (5), and are not within the bargaining unit; that a Company has no statutory duty to re-negotiate benefits for previously retired employees.

The sole issue in this case is whether an employer may bargain individually with retired employees about alterations in their negotiated retirement benefits, or whether alterations in retirees' retirement benefits are mandatory subjects of bargaining with respect to which an employer must bargain collectively at the request of the Union.

The issue in this case is not whether retirement benefits for active employees are mandatory subjects of collective bargaining - they are. The issue is once retirement benefits have been negotiated for active employees who have retired and begun collecting those benefits, whether an employer may propose improvements in benefits to the retirees individually, or whether retirees are "employees" under section 8(a) (5), changes in whose benefits must be collectively bargained with the union. The Court found that retirees are not "employees" within the meaning of section 8(a) (5) and that persons who have retired from the service of an employer are no longer "his employees."

The court said, "Retired employees have no economic or bargaining power within this system. Their financial security derives from past economic power pragmatically and prudently exercised. Once retirement benefits have been bargained for, earned, and become payable, the employer may not recant on his contractual obligation to pay them. Section 301, Labor Management Relations Act, 1947, 29 U.S. C. § 185(a) (1964). Nor may retirees demand that they be increased. Changing economic facts pertaining to the employer’s business or the general economy occurring after an employee retires cannot enhance or depreciate the value of his prior services or justify periodic post-retirement negotiations. The employer cannot retroactively increase his prices to compensate for these increased benefits, or fund expenses which are, as these would be, open-ended.

Moreover, retirees given the bargaining power would lose their economic security, for just as surely as an employer may increase benefits, in bargaining, he may take them away. Even if retirees were given the statutory power to periodically renegotiate pension benefits previously earned, the union would be an inappropriate bargaining vehicle. It is not at all unlikely that a union negotiator, presented with the opportunity to advance employees’ wages at the expense of retirees’ pensions, would choose to favor his constituents at the expense of the honorary union members, who retain no contract voting power.”

That last line is EXACTLY what happened to retirees in 2014-2021. EXACTLY. Retirees benefits were leveraged to finance active workers.

Now Let’s Tie in the NYC Office of Collective Bargaining Cases to Codify This ALL!

In 1989 the Fire Union sought to extend healthcare benefits to retirees not already covered. The City position was that Retirees are not in the union and they were required to negotiate for those not in the bargaining unit. The NYC Office of Collective Bargaining (OCB) agreed. Under the Taylor Law and NYC Collective Bargaining Law - retirees are not in the bargaining unit.

So regardless what some highfalutin retired educators think, a retiree is not in the union. You can be in a retiree chapter or association member, just not a union member. You are a loyalty or legacy member with certain privileges or benefits. It doesn’t matter what your “member card” says. It can declare you are a French Model - if you aren’t, the card doesn’t make you one. When this fight to protect our healthcare started, the UFT wanted people to believe they were in the union and changed the language on the card. Remember that?

It doesn’t matter how you try to twist it. And it is not “anti-union” to quote the law. What IS “anti-union” is people stealing earned and vested benefits from retired unionists to create a cash flow for a fund those unions misused. More so when those retirees don’t benefit from that fund or cash flow. And it’s even more anti-union to privatize a federal public health benefit. Attacking your own retirees for defending what they earned? Anti-union. Minimizing the power of collective action and organizing to protect what you earned? anti-union. Spreading dis-information to gain or keep power? Fascist - bullying - and anti-union.

Retirees have history on their side and the best example of what the power of union solidarity is. And it is not just a word. We live what we preach. We hold that power. We need good, strong unions in NYC - what we don’t need is more corruption. And anyone fight for that is surely on the wrong side of labor history. But here’s why the highfalutin flying monkeys persist….

If retirees are not full union members in a legal sense, then:

Their interests can diverge from active members

Their consent may matter differently

Decisions made “for” them may be challengeable

Retiree-led organizations gain legitimacy

That’s destabilizing for established union leadership and allied voices and highfalutin flying monkeys.

So when I keep stating the facts, and pressing this question of who a union can represent, I’m not just arguing law…

I am challenging who gets to speak for retirees at all.

That’s why the response isn’t calm disagreement from the highfalutin’. It’s repeated, hysterical screams to delegitimize the Retirees’ voice, and mine. They apparently feel threatened personally and institutionally. And the more it happens, the more proud I am of what retirees have built. That means OUR voices are being heard.

Make no mistake - you cannot try to strip retirees of their earned and vested benefits, lie to them and elected officials, lobby against retirees using their own money and claim you represent them. You are USING them. Until that changes - that is ANTI-UNIONIST behavior and we will not tolerate that. As a reminder - I also did several videos showing the UFT, DC37, AFLCIO and AFSCME lobbied against retirees legislation to protect their Medicare benefits and not diminish them IN RETIREMENT. Every union should be behind that as it removes the pressure on them to give back their retirees at the table to buy a raise for in-service workers.

I never heard a union leader say out loud they “want the right to diminish retiree healthcare in retirement or make them pay for it.”

Oh wait - we did. January 9, 2023. and the flying highfalutin monkeys screamed it too.

Yeah. That….

Don’t worry I have a box of City case law to prove that retirees are not in bargaining units. I’ll make the next posts on those but here is the baseline to show I am 100% accurate on both city, state and federal law.