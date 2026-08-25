Retired FDNY Firefighter Dan Stromer

LISTEN TO DAN: “A Promise Made Is a Promise That Should Be Kept.”

Dan Stromer is 100 years old.

He is a retired New York City firefighter who left the job in 1979.

For 47 years, Dan has been retired - and for 47 years, he hasn’t been a member of a union.

That’s an important part of his story.

The fight over healthcare for NYC public service retirees is sometimes discussed as though today’s retirees are simply an extension of today’s unions.

Dan’s story reminds us who is actually affected.

These are people who spent decades serving New York City and retired believing that the promises made to them would be honored.

Dan puts it far more simply:

“A promise made is a promise that should be kept.”

At 100 years old, Dan shouldn’t have to fight to make that principle understood.

He kept his commitment to New York City.

Now New York City needs to keep its commitment to him.