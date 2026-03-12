Reeves Eisen was Chief of Staff to Council Member Lew Fidler.

For almost 60 years costs were not on the Medicare health plan because it was understood - retirees make half their pay, taxable and the Cost Of Living Adjustments (COLA) that we get does not keep up with inflation. Passing more costs onto them, is eating into our pension. Enter the UFT in 2014 and then DC37 in 2018 - the two largest richest unions in the City with the heaviest weighted votes in the Municipal Labor Committee- pushed through agreements that taxed retirees, forced them into an affordability crisis and is preventing them from going to the doctor. They negotiated these deals with the City office of Labor Relations who knew the city forced us back to work after 9/11 where we worked in a toxic soup that today as a result of that exposure has killed more people than on 9/11 itself. This - added insult to injury by the very people who were supposed to protect us from this kind of thing.