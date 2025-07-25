I love when members of the Retirees send me Unity posts or Substacks, I find them humorous. I’m thinking about the one someone just sent me today.

Our oldest retiree is 102, and she said to me, fight like hell to keep my benefits, the UFT should never had done this!

And right on.

In 2021 in the middle of a mass death event, the UFT broke the cardinal rule of not touching retiree benefits and sold them off like crap in their garage to finance raises for their workers. That contract served no benefit for others not in the union - and as I say a million times, retirees are NOT in unions. But they had no problem selling off UFT Nanna And PopPop because it was easier than doing the real hard work - negotiating and producing productivity. (Like every other union in the City).

They were in good company in 2018, because Henry Garrido followed the Mulgrew Pattern and did the same thing - this time tying a $600 million giveback in perpetuity around their necks and shifting current retirees into Medicare Advantage rather than making that decision prospective and levied a $15 co-pay on the lowest pensioned people retired. What would most of Unity even know about hardship? The latest comments came from Ms. Unity, a retiree with a $45,000 pension and a $50,000 salary for working for the UFT as a Special Rep. Nice.



I’ll repeat, three quarters of DC37 retirees make under $35,000 and one third of them under $12,000 a year. If Unity believe in tax the rich, they clearly missed the mark here - but still - had no regrets in getting their raises on the backs of the elderly and disabled, 9/11 responders/survivors and line of duty widows. That is called “entitlement.”

The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees was born to fight back what her union started. Of course - they choose to blame the victims, its better than saying, “WE ARE UFT PROUD AND WE STOLE FROM THOSE ELDERLY & DISABLED UNIONISTS!”

No one on our team gets paid, no one has a pension or salary like Mr. Mulgrew or Ms Unity for that matter. Our focus is to put all that into the legal fight. And what Ms. Unity also doesn’t understand as we are retired, and many of us are dealing with major illnesses and 9/11 complications. I for example am in monthly treatment for my WTC related illnesses and that takes a lot out of me. I know Ms. Unity wouldn’t be ageist or smearing the disabled, only supporting stealing our healthcare.

Our full board has retirees who planned to be retired, not spend the last 4 years working for free fighting her union from stealing from them. It is sad an educator like Ms. Unity discounts the work we do and the number of fights we have on our plate. Three lawsuits, multiple concurrent court battles in different courts and lobbying and legislation and still dealing with the copay mess her union initiated that is forcing many retirees to see assistance from food pantries and pick up part time work to pay them. That is the UFT/DC37 legacy.

Let’s start with why the UFT, DC37 AFLCIO, AFSCME are fighting against our legislation as Ms. Unity thinks we don’t know and should “partner” with her union. I’ll get to that, because we did try, it was Michael Mulgrew that refused, but I digress.

Why the Unions fight Retiree Legislation

This is an easy one. The State and City legislation this year just about mirror each other. The unions make one excuse after another why they are against it. Let’s break down the excuses we have heard:

“It is the most irresponsible bill ever, it doesn’t say how it will be funded.” Well of course it does. But hey, the Para Bill Int 1261 doesn’t say how it will be funded either, I don’t hear Mulgrew or Garrido screaming negatively about that one! Intro 1096 adds a letter “e.” to the 12-126. And since 12-126 says the “City will pay the full cost of health coverage” and we are only codifying what is on currently the status quo, there is no cost difference. The Court already determined the City has to pay for our supplemental plan as it is under the cap and the costs has been a line item in the budget for 60 years. NOTHING CHANGES. “It violates the Taylor Law and is preempted!” This is false as well. Retirees are not in unions, and not subject to the Taylor Law. In the fiscal crisis the unions gave up Medicare B reimbursement, and the Retirees went to the City Council and had it reinstated. Over the decades, the City Council modified 12-126 and legislated increased benefits; increasing Medicare B reimbursement and adding benefits for death benefits. At no time did anyone scream preemption why? Because it is not in violation, or any modification of law made by the NYC Council would have been “preempted.” No one argued that, ever and in the one case Mayor Giuliani tried to, the Supreme and Appeals Court shot it down. The Council has legislated for retirees for decades because they are not in unions! THE REAL REASON UNIONS ARE AGAINST INT 1096 The real reason the unions are against it, is because if the bill passes it stops them from stealing from retirees. Let’s break that down. INTRO 1096 reads:

“ e. (1) The city shall not diminish the health insurance coverage provided to city retirees and their dependents or the contributions the city makes for such health insurance coverage below the level of such benefits or contributions made on behalf of such city retirees and their dependents by the city as of December 31, 2021.”

This bill was written in the likeness of Article V Section VII of the NYS Constitution as to not diminish benefits. The Constitution has been determined by law to only protect pension, not healthcare from being diminished. The purpose of that date, And this is why the union fought it. (I know because they told us so!) That date, is the DAY BEFORE THEY ILLEGALLY IMPLEMENTED THE COPAYS in 2022! If that date stands, it will allow those copays to stay and them to increase them. We also know the unions are trying to do just that because the City told us so. They said those $15 copays will be going higher.” Soon, GHI will be paying NOTHING YOU WILL PAY IT ALL.

Ms. Unity makes the lame statement this bill “could’ roll back back to those figures somewhere down the road even if we have better benefits, in let’s say 2030.” That statement makes NO SENSE.

First, a Medicare retiree currently has 80% of their medical paid by Medicare and a City paid supplement to cover the last 20% Medicare doesn’t pay. Until the UFT/DC37 slammed retirees with $15 copays, we had little costs. Once the Medicare deductible is paid, and the Senior Care $50 deductible, we paid NOTHING.

Second, there is no better plan that the federal public health benefit of Medicare. It is also the target of destruction by the current inhabitant in the White House with the Big Ugly Bill that is cutting Medicaid and Medicare. You can’t provide healthcare to Americans when you are cutting payments to doctors and hospitals. And even if something ‘better’ came in 2030, like a universal healthcare or something pie eyed she doesn’t mention, the bill simply prevents healthcare from being diminished. As long as what is new and shiny doesn’t make getting healthcare access more difficult you are golden! The bill even says that!

(2) For the purposes of this subdivision, the term “diminish” means to cause any change in health care offered that could potentially make it harder for city retirees residing anywhere in the United States, including its territories and possessions, to access their health care than before such change was made. These changes include, but are not limited to, increasing the cost of such health care, subjecting city retirees to Medicare Advantage Plans or any managed care plan or any form of privatization of the public health benefit Medicare, requiring them to use health care providers only from pre-designated panels or networks, or requiring them to wait for pre-authorization for medical procedures that are recommended by their health care providers.

So if whatever she thinks is coming in 2030 is ‘better’ and doesn’t make it harder to access care, yay you. This bill still wouldn’t be an issue.

The union imposes costs, and now shifts the burden to the retiree. Case in point. You go to PT three times a week. Medicare covers the first 80%. They send the balance under the fee schedule of $15.32 to Senior Care. They charge YOU the $15 and GHI pays 32 CENTS! THANK YOU MICHAEL MULGREW.

Now, you are a $20,000 pensioner, you receive $1666 a month, and those copays we NEVER had, are now eating into that retirees pension is now $180 month. THANK YOU MICHAEL MULGREW.

See a pattern? We did not have those costs before, AND the plan was affordable. The union changed that so people like Ms. Unity could get a raise. How about retiree Sallie? She was a crossing guard and makes a $12,000 pension. She is in her 80’s and lives with a granddaughter because she can’t afford rent. Now she can’t afford anything because of these copays that had nothing to do with costs but were union funding agreements.

Ms. Unity then calls us stupid for reintroducing the same bill and asked why we didn’t “collaborate” with her union. We actually tried. We reached out to Mulgrew and he agreed to have me and my attorney come to a meeting with his lawyer. He did not attend. His deal was IF that meeting went well he would come to the next one. That meeting went well, and we educated his lawyer quite well and dispelled some misinformation they had. She said SHE negotiated the Aetna contract and knew everything in it. She took issue with some of my statements online and when we showed her I was correct line by line in the contract, she acknowledged it. The meeting was professional and polite.

Mulgrew still refused to meet, I guess there is a fear there… But the Board sent our attorney to go and meet with him. That meeting went well. Then, a joint effort of retirees and active union members from two unions, including the UFT filed an improper practice, and we were scolded in an email by the UFT lawyer and that was the last we heard of Mulgrew et al.

So Ms. Unity, we have been doing this for decades and are the real true unionists. Our retirees were there fighting for Medicare in 1965. There has not been a better plan in 60 years and if there is a miracle we welcome it. Diminish our benefits or pass more costs on us you will still have a fight on your hands. But Intro 1096 protects us from anyone reducing our healthcare benefit or access.

Facts: You union wants the flexibility to charge retirees more. That was the issue UFT had with the bill. When Mulgrew and Garrido said “the bill interferes with our bargaining” they were correct. It interferes with their ability to increase copays and deductibles on us. We shut that door, active workers can fund their own healthcare. That is the only reason they opposed it. And if they had better language that would have accomplished the same thing, we said we would consider it.

The UFT and AFL CIO then hijacked our Senator, got him to strike the bill and were trying to force on us the Moratorium Act language that currently is in place for School District workers and teacher only. That language says they can only diminish a retirees benefits if they equally diminish them for active workers.

Well my dear Ms. Unity, that was a provision entered in under Shanker when unions had real leaders that would NEVER have thought to diminish a retiree’s benefits because equally diminishing them for in-service workers would have been political suicide. Today, your union leader the patter time and time again have been doing exactly that and blaming the MLC. When he holds the highest single vote in the MLC and the unions tell us it is Mulgrew, Sorkin and Klinger walking into these meetings asking for more copays.

So, in closing, sorry not sorry for not trusting the UFT. We did everything you said we should have done.

You list fees and costs from our 2023 tax return. No one gets paid, there are no stipends, no salaries, no pensions. We are fighting three court battles in multiple courts and that is HUGELY expensive. Our travel/meeting expenses is for retiree bus trips, rallies, signs, and for members of the retiree board to get to the rallies and meetings. I do not claim a tax deduction, or claim my house or car on my return and that is because my pension is so low that I don’t need a deduction. At your $100,000 income maybe you can itemize - I can’t. Also, the venmo fees and paypal fees are the costs of collecting donations. You as a union get dues check off we don’t. Any fundraising we do we pay for. Lobbying was only $85,000 in that year because that was the third year of our organization and we just introduced our legislation at that time.

I know you speak with such disdain to our success, but I take that as a compliment as even a union such as yours that pays your lawyers millions more, and has a gigantic budget got kicked in the shins by us retirees using true organizing grit to fight back being robbed blind by your union. And sad to say, we built your union, but never thought it would fight and steal from its own former members.