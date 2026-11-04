If you think you read that wrong, you did not. In 2021, NYC Retirees thought it was the City under Mayor DeBlasio who tried to force us off Traditional Medicare, the Federal Public Health Benefit and into Medicare Advantage; the private alternative to Medicare. We were not entirely correct. Yes, this happened under the Mayor’s watch, but Bob Linn, then Labor Commissioner and Renee Campion and Claire Levitt, Deputy Commissioner of Healthcare Cost Containment, also negotiated this with Ken Godiner from the Office of Management and Budget.

Number crunchers don’t care about the people, they just want their numbers aligned.

Ken, costed the labor contracts and everyone we speak to from OMB, and rank and file in OLR, refer to him as “the Devil Incarnate.” I will just leave that there… But when he left OMB this year and went to CUNY, his salary jumped from $292,319 to $340,000 to pad his pension ability before he retires. I’m told, “Everyone goes to CUNY to to do that Marianne.”

Bob, Claire and Renee were more disappointing, as they literally work in an agency called “Labor Relations.” You would not think it would always be adversarial, but it is. This month, Renee retires after 24 years of service, with a pension of about $143,000 and with full healthcare covered by the City. And in eight years when she is eligible for Medicare, she will have Traditional Medicare to protect her thanks to the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees. You’re welcome.

After years of Democrats, including retirees facing frustration with their Democratic elected not protecting their Medicare and flip-flopping on land deals and other promises, retirees grew frustrated with a party that was supposed to protect them. This was not just in NY, but nationwide.

We saw politicians that we thought were entrenched in the Democratic Party owned by big insurance and America’s Health Insurance Plans, AHIP; the national political advocacy and trade association representing the health insurance industry in the United States. A few years back we asked our NY elected as part of a national campaign to sign Senator Elizabeth Warren’s letter to protect Medicare. Senator Schumer refused and sign the AHIP industry letter supporting Medicare Advantage. We we reached out to him he replied, “Don’t read into it.” We did read into it, because everyone who called his office for help gave was told there is nothing he could do.

According to data from KFF, 13 states offer Medicare Advantage exclusively (meaning they shifted or restrict state retirees to Medicare Advantage without offering a traditional Medicare supplement choice), while 21 states and the District of Columbia offer a mix of both Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare supplement plans. [1]

States Offering Medicare Advantage Exclusively (13 States) Democratic Majority Republican Majority

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Maine

Michigan (noted in some KFF breakdowns as exclusive or transitioning)

Missouri

New Hampshire

Pennsylvania

West Virginia [1, 2]

Breakdown of State Retiree Coverage Approaches

Exclusive Medicare Advantage: 13 states [1]

Both Medicare Advantage & Traditional Supplement: 21 states and Washington, D.C. [1]

Traditional Supplement Plans Only: 14 states [1]

No Health Benefits Offered to Retirees: 2 states (Idaho and Nebraska)

In the last month, The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees helped retirees in the County of Cortland, NY, City of Cortland, NY and County of Cayuga, NY. Of the three, Cayuga was the only county whose legislature refused to communicate with us, reply to emails and calls, and did not care about the differences between Medicare Advantage and Traditional Medicare except for one.

Cortland County has 17 legislators and 7 are Democrats. Most listened, although there were still a few Democrats who voted for the shift, like Cathy Biscoff. She refused to communicate completely. In the end, the legislature heard the message and voted it down. They were under great pressure from their Mayor and finance people. But they understood the dangers and hardship a forced shift to Medicare Advantage would cause their retirees. Thank you, Cortland County. I have no doubt the Mayor will try this again; this was the second time we battled this.

The City of Cortland was next. There are eight legislators on the Common Council, seven of the eight are Democrats and one of them, his wife sells Medicare Advantage plans and tried to persuade them it was ok. The City of Cortland even allowed me to speak with the Council and explain the concerns. They also had a presentation by an employee of the Consortium they participate with. It was disappointing again to hear their City attorney, Randall S. Lewis, claim she and I were speaking about HMO Medicare Advantage plans, when we were NOT. Thank you to the City of Cortland for listening and protecting their retirees.

The most disappointing of the three was the Cayuga County Legislature. There are eleven legislators: five are Democrats, and the Chair claims he is neutral and not attached to a party, although he was endorsed by the Democratic Party during his campaign and he broke the tie vote to force retirees into Medicare Advantage. There was only ONE legislator who would listen and communicate with me.

The Chair, Jonathan Anna, is a retired Onondaga police officer. He is young, and when the Chair refuses to hear both sides, refuses to allow any voice other than the one he wants to hear from to be heard, that message is loud and clear: what the agenda is, and it isn’t Democracy.

All three legislatures were solicited by a single sales rep from either Excellus, or A predatory group in my opinion, called the Broome County Purchasing Alliance, (BCPA) who partners with family broker Doug Bulman from Statewide Purchasing Alliance of New York (SPANY). In 2021, when SPANY went online, this was on their website:

Imagine your companies’ solution is to save money by forcing American Taxpayers into a Medicare Advantage plan that you benefit from by commissions and gain sharing, at the expense of earned healthcare to retired civil servants.

These organizations go to each legislature and get them to pass a resolution to force their retirees into Medicare Advantage. Then, a new program offered by the state of NY in 2017 to encourage municipalities to pool their buying power together, gave them a matching grant of millions of dollars to the claimed “savings” for the shift. The program ended this year, and was called the County Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI). It was not really designed to support the shift to Medicare Advantage; it was designed to encourage collaboration among counties, towns, villages, cities, school districts, and special districts to eliminate duplicate services and streamline administrative functions, enhance purchasing power and share equipment, facilities, and resources across municipal boundaries. It typically included highway maintenance, joint purchasing, IT.

But the Broome County Purchasing Alliance thought they and the municipalities they had join by membership - would get a kick back grant from the state, if they used this program to force retirees into Medicare Advantage, and enter SPANY, Doug Bulman and sons and Kevin McManus who hails from Broome County Government and according to his Linked In profile is a Government Relations Consultant and Vice President of SPANY, a brokerage that lobbies that legislatures to pass resolutions to force retirees into Medicare Advantage for “savings” while telling the people they are lobbying the plan is “better” and “enhanced” and made “especially for them!” Never telling them the risks or downsides. They focus only on what they want them to know, and even sell these plans at rates higher than the marketplace to make their profit margins and commissions. We saw this in their sales brochures and comparison sheets where they compare a Medicare Supplement to a Medicare Advantage plan - apples and oranges and of course it sounds like their garbage is better. They did not include the entire Medicare plan and expose what that provides that their privatized plan does not.

Their website lists Medicare Advantage plans over $600/month. Doug Bulman, the CEO of SPANY, has a business model that works like this: Approach municipalities with a resolution like this one:

They make the sales pitch about their plan being better than Tradtional Medicare and offering more “benefits” and is cheaper. They never discuss a downside or risk and only what they consider are the perks. They don’t mention the narrow network, prior authorization, wrongful delays and denials of care, that the insurance company now becomes the gatekeeper between the patient and doctor and THEY determine what is “medically necessary” - not your doctor anymore. They sign these resolutions without ever seeing the contracts. Never saw the drug formulary. Nothing. BCPA, SPANY, USI all mislead politicians to think that nothing changes for the retiree and all doctors who accept Medicare will accept this plan. That is NOT TRUE. They even tell politicians that no one complains. Why in the world would a retiree complain to their former employer or former union? They complain to their doctor! This misinformation misleads the electeds to thinking it is okay because no one complains, when that is not true.

Sound familiar? This happened in NYC. We stopped them, and we will continue to fight back.

Once the resolution is on place, the BCPA implements the plan they contracted with - it used to be United Healthcare, now it is with Excellus. Then SPANY steps in and administers it. All commissions go through SPANY.

But back to the original question - Why are elected Democrats not stopping this dead in its tracks after all protecting Medicare is a Democratic Party Platform?

Why didn’t any of these three communities put out a Request for Proposal or bidding process? Why didn’t they look at the contract? Why didn’t Cayuga want to hear from us and only from the salesman from EXCELLUS? Why were Democrats so willing to throw retired civil servants who paid into Medicare since their first paycheck into the default plan of Project 2025 against the Democratic Party platform? No one can answer that question. You must be willing to find a solution not to become what your party has been fighting to protect for over 60 years.

Last night there was a Blue Tsunami - and if the Democrats want to keep that edge, then it must go back to what the platform says they stand for, or they are not Democrats. They cannot say they support workers and then not after they retire. Municipalities made a promise to workers when they hired them and maintained them into retirement. After that worker held up their end of the deal and left service, the deferred compensation benefits are due - and your failure to prepare for those should not be the retirees’ burden. Keep your damn promises and stop violating them and the promises made in some of their contracts. Protect the Federal Public Health Benefit of Medicare from being privatized. Taking the path of least resistance and just doing what the County Administrator or Mayor says without due diligence just makes you complicit to the scheme and help enrich billion-dollar insurance companies at the expense of your retired workers.

Lastly, unions doing this for a raise is the biggest betrayal. CSEA is the latest NYS union to do this, literally selling off their current workers’ future healthcare. But doing this to current retirees is the ultimate betrayal and anti-union. And because they don’t want to admit they screwed up, they defend their action defiantly like we don’t know what we are talking about. It is a shame. It really, really is. These local decisions are what has a greater impact nationally in that it increases the number of people on private Medicare plans, drains the Federal Medicare Trust faster and enriches big insurance billion dollar companies which all the unions say they are against - but now, they are complicit to enriching them. You can’t say Eat the Rich! When you just fed the beast with your retired unionists… And AFL-CIO is complicit - as they push their retirees into Medicare Advantage upon retirement and do it proudly. Which is why the NYS Regional Director, Mario Cilento lobbies AGAINST legislation to protect a current retiree from being forced into private Medicare Advantage plans. They have defend THEIR ACTIONS. Every Central Labor Council (CLC) gets Medicare Advantage. George Meany is rolling over in his grave.

Food for thought.