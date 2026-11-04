Marianne Pizzitola

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Napoli's avatar
Kathy Napoli
2d

I thought there was no way you could top the research and information you provide to all retirees but you did it once more! You are brilliant in every sense of the word. Every single word you write screams true and fact checked beyond one’s imagination. My appreciation for what you provide to retirees and active workers has no bounds. Thank you for giving your time and intellect in writing this article. Your service is exemplary throughout your life. Thank you so very much

Reply
Share
Barbara Hull's avatar
Barbara Hull
2d

Let me offer only the broadest possible view. My HR member spent several million dollars to hold on to a Democratic seat and survive a multi-million-dollar series of horrific MAGA (and maybe Musk) targeted personal attacks via every medium for many weeks. A House member cannot raise this kind of money from the casual voters in a single district. I suspect some House members ultimately walk away from this grind. Citizens United is the overarching problem.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture