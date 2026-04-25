Pension Ponzi Schemes 2.0

Hope this helps explain the who, what, where, why and who benefits, who it hurts, and even though pensions are protected by the State Constitution, that is NOT the entire story. If they city runs out of cash, it is still coming.. from… YOU! Listen up!
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Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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