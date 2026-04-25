Marianne Pizzitola

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Pension Ponzi Schemes 2.0

Yes, they tried this last year.
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Apr 25, 2026

Hope this helps explain the who, what, where, why and who benefits, who it hurts, and even though pensions are protected by the State Constitution, that is NOT the entire story. If they city runs out of cash, it is still coming.. from… YOU! Listen up!

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