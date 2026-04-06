Last March you might recall that we held a campaign against the “Pension Ponzi Scheme” where the UFT TRS Pension Board Member Tom Brown insisted they could be trusted and would not do anything to jeopardize the pension. I am sure he believed that, or at least as a paid employee of the UFT, was told to say it more likely - but the issue remains that even the experts, and there were many, disagreed.

At the time, we spoke with Finance Chair Justin Brannan, Comptroller Brad Lander, retired NYCERS Executive Director John Murphy, and EJ McMahon of the Manhattan Institute. When parties on all sides of the political isle come full circle and agree - you should listen. Because that is telling you this is NOT politics. I’ll share another example at the end just for fun..

But in layman terms what did this mean? Re-amortize the ‘Unfunded Accrued Liability’ (UAL) of the pensions in NYCERS, TRS and BERS? And why only them and not the FD and PD pensions as there are 5 pension systems in the city? The UAL is the difference between the estimated cost of future benefits owed to pensioners and the present value of future assets set aside to pay for these benefits. In 2010, the City promised to fund pensions for current pensioners so as to reduce the cost to the city and put it on a better financial footing. The NYS Constitution guarantees your pension - but it must be funded. The City has been trying to make sure that is a reality so as to not burden taxpayers and threaten security for workers to whom they promised. Current retirees are basically funded, but this secures those current workers pensions, who WILL BE retired, or at least hope to be.

Currently, the pension systems’ scheduled UAL amortization payments increase annually from total contributions of around $6.0 billion in fiscal year 2025 until peaking at $7.2 billion in fiscal year 2032.1 However, this peak in total contributions in fiscal year 2032 is immediately followed by a sharp decline in contributions such that the scheduled contribution in fiscal year 2033 would instead be a credit to the City of $961.3 million. This sharp decline in contributions from fiscal years 2032 to 2033 has been termed the “contribution cliff” by the City Comptroller and others. The City’s pension systems will all be fully funded upon reaching the contribution cliff. by the Independent Budget Office Report

In 2010, the City committed to fully funding pensions by 2032. That will be accomplished if everyone stops messing with it! Doing what Tom Brown is once again apparently advocating for, and proposed in the City Council Budget Proposal is like refinancing that balance. And when you do that, you extend the payments, which reduces what the city has to pay now, but ads more over the long run. Just like it does with you mortgage or car loan.

In 2025, Mayor Adams was lobbying Albany to do this only for the NYCERS, TRS and BERS systems, not the Fire or Police pensions. It was largely supported by the UFT & TRS, who passed a motion in their board meeting to proceed, and then they distributed several videos defending it, here, here and here. DC37 said they did not agree to it and were angry that the UFT was lying, that they supported it too. Henry Garrido and Donald Nesbitt were adamant in that position to their members and delegates. In speaking with the Governor and Mayor’s Office we were told that this was a way the UFT planned to make up for the shortfall in their “savings” agreements. The City was taking the position that the Municipal Labor Committee unions, under the 2014 UFT deal and 2018 DC37 deal did not meet their promised “savings” and this was how they planned to provide the city some cash.

The Mayor’s office of Labor Relations was adamant that they get their money promised in those deals, OLR was threatening arbitrations and litigation, and the Mayor asked the Governor to put this in the budget. It was told to them that the unions supported, but they all did not, and the Fire and Police Pension systems did not either.

There is a sense of distrust not just among the retirees for the leadership of the MLC (UFT, DC37, CWA1180, and Local 237), but also among the uniformed unions as well of them too. This was apparent then and more so now.

This video explainer we did last year is on our channel here.

Fast forward to 2026, we are not finding any resolutions supporting this move now, and it is not in the State budget, but the proposed City Council budget.

On April 1, 2026 the City Council unveiled its response to the Mayor’s preliminary budget. In it, on pages 29-31, they offer several suggestions in addition to their budget proposal. What I am about to explain is not in the budget at this time, but they proposed it as an alternative if their suggestions don’t yield what they thought.

If the last suggestion wasn’t bad, this one is more dangerous. In addition to a revised amortization schedule of NYCERS, TRS and BERS, the proposal includes the Fire and Police pension systems this time. Although, I am advised they are still not in support. Additionally, the City Council wants to initiate Pension Obligation Bonds, known as POBs.

“Pension obligation bonds (POBs) are taxable bonds that some state and local governments have issued as part of an overall strategy to fund the unfunded portion of their pension liabilities by creating debt. The use of POBs rests on the assumption that the bond proceeds, when invested with pension assets in higher-yielding asset classes, will be able to achieve a rate of return that is greater than the interest rate owed over the term of the bonds. However, POBs involve considerable investment risk, making this goal very speculative. Failing to achieve the targeted rate of return burdens the issuer with both the debt service requirements of the taxable bonds and the unfunded pension liabilities that remain unmet because the investment portfolio did not perform as anticipated. In recent years, local jurisdictions across the country have faced increased financial stress as a result of their reliance on POBs, demonstrating the significant risks associated with these instruments for both small and large governments.”

Several municipalities implemented POBs, and it failed, miserably. Today, they are underfunded and in some jurisdictions imploded the pensions system or bankrupted the city.

Municipalities with Pension System Bankruptcies/Restructuring

Detroit, Michigan

(2013): The largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. Detroit issued $1.4 billion in POBs in 2005–2006. These bonds were a central driver of the city’s insolvency, as the debt service became an unsustainable fixed cost. During bankruptcy, retirees saw direct cuts to their monthly pension checks (roughly 4.5%) and the elimination of cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).

Stockton, California

(2012): Stockton issued $125 million in POBs in 2007. The city’s bankruptcy was explicitly linked to this “bad bet” because the interest on the bonds exceeded the investment returns. While the judge ruled that pensions could be cut, the final settlement prioritized pension payments while wiping out retiree healthcare and paying POB holders only 40–50% of their claims.

San Bernardino, California

(2012): Similar to Stockton, San Bernardino issued millions in POBs before the Great Recession. The resulting “double loss”—owing bond interest while seeing pension assets plummet—pushed the city into a long, contentious bankruptcy process.

Puerto Rico

(2017): While not a municipality, its specialized bankruptcy (PROMESA) followed the issuance of billions in POBs. Its pension system effectively ran out of cash entirely, forcing a shift to a “pay-as-you-go” model where current taxpayers pay retirees directly because the invested fund no longer exists.

Both of these suggestions are bad and the City Council and the Mayor should make sure that all retiree benefits are protected and funded.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am retired. This scheme really would not impact a current retiree, we are funded.

Who does it then?

Those NOT YET RETIRED! Current workers!!

If UFT members were so concerned that the city was allegedly going to harm their pensions last time, this scheme gambles that Wall Street will do better, pushing the funding out over more time. A gamble, that with the changes coming out of Washington, the current wars our country is currently engaged in and the President is considering, the market just took another tumble Friday… why, in the world, with all this volatility - would we bank on this and not stability?

The previous Comptroller Brad Lander, Chair of Finance Justin Brannan, Independent Budget Office, former Executive Director of NYCERS John Murphy, and EJ McMahon all denounced this in 2025. It is not political. You have experts on both sides of the political spectrum all saying this is a bad idea and very risky.

The retirees took the same position as the experts, and last year we were attacked by Leo Casey, for assistant to the UFT/AFT leadership for that. And yet, we were still on the right side of history. Even if this scheme were implemented and failed, it would not impact current retirees unless the city bankrupted. Immediately, though, it would mean current employees seeking to collect a pension would have a problem!

EJ McMahon wrote about this again just last week. With an open mind, I suggest you read it. When the IBO analyzes the budget, I will post that as well. If your mom was like mine, I grew up with the mantra that I did not spend what I did not have, or had the ability to repay. I learned the hard way in college when I got a “free” credit card at a ball game with a “free” team towel. I used the “free” card, until my mom called and asked me why she got a bill in the mail for $300. I typed papers for other students using my typewriter and did oil changes in the parking lot to pay her back. If we do not prepare for a cost we know will be there and must be paid under law, we are fools. Funding our pension future costs, and our healthcare for that matter, is smart dollars and ‘sense’ (cents!). Gambling with that is risky, foolish, and puts everyone in harm’s way because you know, if they are willing to sell out retirees like they have recently, they will do it again tomorrow and then some!

Remember when I said, this is not political? It is not, but a true financial risk to your pension, as agreed by all the experts. And when both experts on the left and right agree on an issue, it should cause you to pay attention, and consider what you are hearing, even if you are triggered by who is saying it. Here is another example of those on opposing political sides agreeing. I think you might agree with it, and chuckle at the same time.