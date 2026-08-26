Part 2. Dr. Evelyn Jones Rich

This morning, Evelyn “Evi” Jones Rich made an important point: she is retired. She is not a union member. The collective bargaining process does not represent her.

But what happens when decisions made by others threaten the healthcare retirees were promised?

The retirees stand up for themselves.

NYC public service retirees organized. They spoke out. They challenged decisions in court. They fought to preserve their access to Traditional Medicare.

They stood alone.

Think about that.

After careers spent educating our children, fighting our fires, protecting our streets, caring for our communities and keeping New York City running, retirees found themselves having to fight once again - this time for the healthcare they believed they had already earned.

They should never have been put in that position.

Listen to Evi.

Listen to the retirees who stood up when no one else would.

Retirees stood alone to protect Traditional Medicare. Now New York City needs to listen to them.

#ListenToEvi #NYCRetirees #TraditionalMedicare #RetireeHealthcare