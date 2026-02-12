Imagine working your entire life for NYC. Making lower wages than your private sector friends, working holidays, weekends, rain, snow, blizzards, and tragedies. Imagine losing your colleagues in the line of duty, and watching them die. Imagine losing your husband or wife, or child who worked for the City in the line of duty. Imagine being in your 70s or 80’s and having an adult disabled, non-verbal child that needs special care or who lives in a facility that doesn’t accept Medicare Advantage. Imagine doing that a job you loved every day for decades with the promise that when you finally were able to retire, you would have a pension, healthcare paid for by the City and when eligible, Medicare and a City-paid supplement. Now imagine you are retired for 40 years, and a union leader you don’t even know decided to sell off your healthcare to create a cash flow for a fund they misused so they don’t have to pay more for healthcare. The plan they were forcing you into, many of your doctors did not accept, but those leaders told you it was better. Even though the Aetna lawyer told the court that many retirees would no longer have access to their trusted doctors and hospitals because of the Aetna network, and the company makes the medical decisions not your doctor so you may be denied care. This does not exist in The Federal Public Health Benefit of Medicare. To cover up for the lie, they told everyone even in testimony, that “every doctor would accept it” even though that was not true. They knew this, as not only did Claire Levitt, the Deputy Commissioner of Healthcare Cost Containment spend her entire life in Insurance, LeRoy Barr, UFT Secretary literally sat on the board of the Medicare Rights Center that often writes about the issues of Medicare Advantage so the UFT should have had a front seat to the data.

Leo Casey says retirees should pay for the ‘common good’ because our former unions said so, to protect the working people. The retirees, well, you are just a funding source… When he says, ‘tax the rich’ he means everyone but him.

This week I received two calls on the same day that were concerning. One from a UFT retiree who taught children to read and write for 40 years. She nets about $26,000 from her pension, and between the Medicare Premiums, City Drug premiums, and the copays her former union sacked her with, she is in Medical debt and now needs to use a food pantry because she can’t afford the basics. After being a dues-paying member of the union for 40 years, this devastated her and broke the loyalty she once held for them. She would often ask, “How could they intentionally make me pay more when I can’t afford it and they know what I make, and how dare they when I have no say in that process?”

The other retiree who called me was a Para, and her pension is under $5,000 a year. Yes, you read that right. She and her husband struggle with the high cost of living. The UFT is one of the largest, richest unions in the City and does not provide a drug plan for its retirees. Right now there is a campaign by UFT members to push the union to provide one. Today, they are forced to buy the City Drug Rider. Last year the monthly premium per person was $150 per month, this year it jumped to $180 a month. Typical Medicare Part D plans on the Medicare Marketplace are free or average $50 a month. Medicare allows you to enter your zip code and medications, and it will find plans for you. The portal tells you the annual premium of the plan if there is one, and the cost of the drugs. Open enrollment ended December 7th for the Medicare site, and the City was not sharing their information with retirees to be able to make an informed decision on the City plan. Many, out of fear of taking a chance on the marketplace, since this was the first year they were told they could break apart the drug plan and the City 365-day hospital rider, stayed on the city plan and ate the high cost. After Open enrollment closed and our organization had been pressuring the City for weeks, they finally gave us the formulary for the city plan, but no one would give us drug costs other than the premium. I think that was calculated to make sure retirees stayed on the city plan as it must be funding something for the rate to be that high. This was egregious.

This is what both retirees have in common:

Medicare B Premium $202.90 a month for her Medicare B Premium $202.90 a month for her husband City Drug Rider $180 a month for her City Drug Rider $180 a month for her husband For a TOTAL ANNUAL MEDICAL COST of $9,189.60 They will get a Medicare B Premium reimbursement from Labor Relations of $4849 the FOLLOWING APRIL. The union gives the member a partial reimbursement of $900 the NEXT FEBRUARY, but not the spouse. Active workers don’t have these expenses, never mind half the income.

In 2022, the Municipal Labor Committee decided to sack the retirees no longer in the union, with cost transfer after a court granted an injunction to prevent us from being forced into Medicare Advantage. They said, “Don’t worry! It’s only $15!” Leo calls that ‘modest.’ Maybe if we made 6-figure incomes, it could be considered modest. On our pensions its a car payment. OLR and union leadership all repeated it, over and over. What they did not say was that it was $15 on every single service; the office visit, a blood test, an x-ray, another doctor reading the exam, and if the doctor’s office was in a hospital setting, you got hit with a facility fee. Retirees are forced to pay it all, even with recurring weekly visits for chemotherapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiac rehab, or dialysis. Retirees can see monthly copays of hundreds of dollars. The MLC knew this because they were given “experience” reports that showed how often which medical services were utilized for everyone. It didn’t matter because the copays are on everything as a literal penalty for the disabled and infirm. We didn’t have a say in these decisions; they were made for us to create a funding stream for their union welfare funds, teacher raises, and to protect active workers from paying for healthcare. Retirees were unseen and unheard. And when we spoke out, we were maligned for questioning their ‘authority.’

These few ill-advised, arrogant leaders dared to keep saying that we all have “high quality, premium free healthcare” when they knew damn well they negotiated copay after copay, deductibles, prior authorization, and narrow networks to create a value of “savings” they called it - to finance their union contracts. They literally did it on the backs of workers and retirees. The difference is that workers are in the union and vote on contracts. But the more egregious part is that ‘intellectuals’ like the Leos of the world think it is just that his union makes a deal partially financed by being forced upon a smaller union, and argues it can do that, simply because they have more members. In essence, those not in HIS union - retirees and smaller union members, you are peasants that the UFT or DC37 is allowed to steal from simply because they are the two largest in the city.

In the next few posts, we will show you how they did it and rolled these agreements into their collective bargaining agreements and those of other unions. But because no one ever looked at them in their entirety like this, it went unseen. And they got away with the scheme because while the law prevents them from charging premiums below a cap, so they transferred the costs to retirees via copays and deductibles.

Now, when a retiree goes to the doctor, Medicare pays the first 80%, and instead of Emblem Senior Care covering the last 20% like we were promised, WE pay almost the full 20% of our coverage. Look at my physical therapy bill. I pay more than Senior Care did. Before the very smart people made this change, the insurance company paid! I did this more months, three times a week after an injury I sustained helping another retiree and I fell at Court. I place I would not have had to be, if the ‘MLC’ didn’t do this to us.

charges after Medicare MY Copay Senior Care Pays

See a problem with these numbers? The really smart people made this change for the first time in 60 years and pushed the cost to retirees almost completely.

But I want to show you the direct result. Margaret, a UFT retiree left me a voicemail in November that I want you to hear. While ‘leaders’ make decisions to be imposed on us to benefit them - WE PAY. And then the arrogance of a union loyalist like a Leo Casey, who insists we should just PAY MORE for the “common good.”

Except, what Leo doesn’t tell you in his post excerpted below, is that retirees were never “mutual” in this process, never asked, never voted, never communicated with. Only told what was going to happen that they, the smart people decided should, for the good of ‘working people’ not the retirees. And it is this main reason, retirees are not in collective bargaining units. And since ‘working people’ don’t know who we are, our finances, our troubles or our needs, they just had to sell to their members the idea this ‘deal’ was great for them, and they would follow.

Maybe if Leo borrowed my phone for a week, and heard retirees cry from the financial stress his union thrust on them while battling cancer, and was forced to pay costs they can’t afford, for the ‘good of the working people.’ Or find them social services and food pantries near their homes, because their former union needed their measly pension dollars, ‘for the good of the working people’ making 4 times their pension. Or listen to retirees tell you they can’t afford the medicine they are supposed to take, so they are not taking it anymore. Maybe Leo would find his heart if he got calls at 2 am from a retiree crying from the affordability crisis they are in because of the copays he repeatedly defends, compounded by inflation, that their power got shut off. Maybe he would no longer defend the people who betrayed the trust of these retired unionists, forcing them into an affordability crisis, robbing them of their dignity. Maybe he would stop slamming them for complaining that their former union didn’t care and diminish their concerns. Maybe he would have a better reply to the question, “Why did our unions do this to us?”

Leo worked for the UFT after working for the City as a teacher. In 2012, Leo collected a lot of money: the UFT paid him $71,781.

The NYS Teachers paid him $17,639 in that same year.

And the City of NY paid him $100,049. for a total of $189,469. In 2012, my pension was $30,000. While I and the retirees I represent struggle to make ends meet, the Leos of the world condemn us for speaking out. The Leos of the world take the position that we should be happy we have crumbs, grateful even, because even though the leadership of his union did this to us, we should accept it as a gift and not question the leader, ever.

He then went to work for the AFT as Assistant to the Director, Randi Weingarten, until 2025, making $226,708, insisting we should pay more, because in his eyes, it was best for “the common good” because the union negotiated that! We are simply trying to survive, and do not have the privilege that Leo has or the current union leaders making 6-figures. And we feel betrayed that the very people who were supposed to protect us, didn’t. That the very people who should have known better, argued we should pay more to “save the City” and accused retirees’ efforts to protect themselves union-busting or “undermining the union.” He misrepresents the truth in his rambles that Senior Care was skyrocketing in cost, which he said justifies the union “asking” retirees to share in the cost. NEVER! Never were retirees part of that conversation, and Senior Care was NEVER ‘skyrocketing.’ In 1997, the premium for Senior Care was $88, and today just over $200. Do you know whose plan skyrocketed? Active workers. In 1997, GHI was $150 single/$390 family a month, and last year it was $1173 single, $3080 family a month.

Remember, the MLC admitted they were jamming retirees into Medicare Advantage to create a cash flow for a fund they misused. A fund created to keep active workers’ healthcare premium-free. Remember, our Senior Care only covers 20% of our healthcare vs the active plan that pays 100%.

Decisions to transfer back-door premiums in the form of copays to retirees did, are crippling retirees. This was NEVER in Senior since the plan was created in 1967.

Maybe if Leo met Margaret, he might have an epiphany. Most likely, not. You don’t argue to tax the retired poor when you’re rich, for no reason.