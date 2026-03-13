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NYC Retirees Statement In Response to the UFT's Position to Retiree Healthcare Legislation
Unions must support protecting current retirees from anyone diminishing their healthcare.
Mar 13, 2026
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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