Marianne Pizzitola

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NYC Retirees Statement In Response to the UFT's Position to Retiree Healthcare Legislation

Unions must support protecting current retirees from anyone diminishing their healthcare.
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Mar 13, 2026

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