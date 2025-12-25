Playback speed
NYC Retirees Dr Seuss style response to the UFT, making it easier for the leadership to understand
We will not tolerate being lied to, gaslit, used, or robbed. If it is a challenge the UFT leadership wants, it will get it.. with bells on.
Dec 25, 2025
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
