Marianne Pizzitola

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
1d

Upton Sinclair said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it,” and of course that applies to women as well. A source who is literally paid to defend someone or something is always suspect. We also know that Michael Mulgrew, despite being ostensibly a union rep, fires anyone who doesn’t buy his nonsense. Due process? He can’t be bothered. He may as well be running Walmart.

It’s true the leadership does good things, particularly when trying to buy an election. Regardless, that vote spoke volumes, and prodded Michael Mulgrew to pretend to support us. Of course, he’s still lobbying against us. As Norm Scott likes to say, “Watch what they do, not what they say.”

Reply
Share
Lynda Sposato's avatar
Lynda Sposato
1d

As always, thank you so much for everything.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture