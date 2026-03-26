Ellie Engler’s narrative that the UFT has consistently supported and protected retirees simply does not hold up against reality.

Ellie’s not wanting to see the truth, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.

Her writing leans heavily on union history, loyalty, and the idea that retirees are part of an unbroken legacy of “support, not silence.”

But that framing ignores what retirees have actually experienced over the past several years: decisions made without their consent, against their interests, and in some cases in direct opposition to their votes.

Let’s be clear about what really happened.

First, retirees were not properly represented when it mattered most—on healthcare. The push to move retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan was backed by UFT leadership, despite massive opposition from retirees themselves. That wasn’t theoretical, it triggered a political revolt. Retirees organized, protested, sued, and ultimately voted out the Unity Caucus leadership in their own chapter. ￼

That alone disproves Engler’s core premise. If retirees were truly represented, you wouldn’t see that level of backlash, or a 63% electoral rejection of the union’s leadership.

Second, Engler frames union decisions as responsible stewardship, suggesting leadership must balance long-term sustainability with costs.

But retirees weren’t asking for abstract “balance.” They were asking for the preservation of promised, vested healthcare benefits. Instead, they were presented with a cost-saving scheme negotiated behind closed doors through the Municipal Labor Committee, with little to no meaningful retiree input. And that scheme was initiated by the leader of the UFT.

That’s not representation, that’s paternalism.

Third, her argument relies on a blurred line between active members and retirees, as if the union continues to function democratically for both. In reality, retirees:

• Are not in collective bargaining units

• Do not negotiate contracts

• And have limited structural power compared to active members

So when leadership makes decisions affecting retirees, there is no real mechanism ensuring their consent, only after-the-fact reaction.

Finally, Engler’s tone, emphasizing unity, legacy, and trust completely sidesteps the central issue: trust was broken. Even she acknowledges that retiree meetings were filled with anger, interruptions, and demands for answers.

That doesn’t happen in a system that is working. That happens when people feel blindsided.

Bottom line:

Ellie Engler is defending an idealized version of the UFT that retirees no longer recognize.

Retirees didn’t just complain, they:

• Organized independently

• Took legal action

• And voted out union-backed leadership

You don’t get that level of mobilization if representation was working.

The truth is simple:

Retirees were not properly represented, and they proved it with their actions.

But she’s right about one thing. We will ALWAYS BE UNION, which is why we were able to organize in the middle of a pandemic, and successfully support not just this organization, but three separate lawsuits, and are continuing advocacy to truly represent Retirees still today, against the actions of our former union leadership especially the UFT, and Dc37, who are still spreading misinformation about what they can legally do and about our advocacy to protect ourselves.

Because if they were really the best union leaders in the world, they wouldn’t have sold off Retiree healthcare to keep active workers premium free, literally did this on our backs!! They wouldn’t have tried to convince you that your healthcare was still premium-free while charging you a back-door premium in the form of ever-rising co-pays and deductibles.

And lastly, they wouldn’t have lied to us, and they would never have thought to privatize a federal public health benefit that we earned and paid for. They broke a promise to us and they betrayed us.

That doesn’t mean we do not carry the tenets of being in a union with us. We just used it against the corrupt leaders who betrayed the true value of unionism, and we became what they should have always been.