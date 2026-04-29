Marianne Pizzitola

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

NYC Mayor Ignores NYC Retirees like a Tinder Date

#swipeLeft
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Apr 29, 2026

Zohran Mamdani
ignores #nycretirees like a bad #tinder date when we asked for a meeting. We ran this city #zohranmamdani #nycmayor #WeRanThisCity #swipeleft #ignore

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture