Zohran Mamdani
ignores #nycretirees like a bad #tinder date when we asked for a meeting. We ran this city #zohranmamdani #nycmayor #WeRanThisCity #swipeleft #ignore
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NYC Mayor Ignores NYC Retirees like a Tinder Date
#swipeLeft
Apr 29, 2026
Zohran Mamdani
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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