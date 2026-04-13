NYC Bus Operators Speak about the Disparity in their Benefits and Job Hardships

At the beginning of our show today, we focus on the NYC Bus Operators of TWU Local 100. They educate us about the disparity in the vacation, sick assault times, and workers’ comp between the different units of their unions. They do the same work, but their benefits are less, depending on which unit they serve in.

We also announce the court date for one of their colleagues (April 14th, and explain how he was assaulted at 49 minutes.

In the last half of the show, Joe Maniscalco of Work-Bites.com speaks about the Zohran-Free Zone many are experiencing and Bus Operator hardships he reported on previously. See below for those stories.

Montreal Bus Operators Find the Road Just as Bumpy as Their U.S. Counterparts

https://www.work-bites.com/view-all/montreal-bus-operators-find-the-road-just-as-bumpy-as-their-us-counterparts

and…

Why Hardly Anyone Wants to Be a Bus Operator Anymore

https://www.work-bites.com/view-all/why-hardly-anyone-wants-to-be-a-bus-operator-anymore