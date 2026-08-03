Marianne Pizzitola

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Saly's avatar
Alan Saly
20h

Fantastic News. Persistence pays off.

Reply
Share
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
19hEdited

To say the work of our amazing Marianne Pizzitola and NYCOPSR never rests is an understatement! Cheers to such wonderful attorneys! We are so grateful!!! -And thank you Educators of NYC for also carrying this fantastic news!

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture