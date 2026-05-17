No More 24 - the Ain't I a Woman Campaign

Any democrat or labor union not stopping this abusive practice should hand in their cards. If you stand for labor, human life, workplace safety and against wage theft - you will never allow any worker to stay in a patients home for 24 hours and only pay them for half the time they are there.

We know these agencies that staff these jobs take out a large profit, pressure these workers to work 24 hours shifts even if they do not want to. Labor stands against sweatshops, EMS does not allow EMTs or Paramedics to work 24 hour shifts, so why here? And the excuse is that it has to be handled at the state, then everyone saying that should be moving the state to protect these workers! Not passing the buck!

The City Council can do a home rule to support a state bill. We know bad employers will pressure workers to do what they want them to at risk of losing their job if they don’t do what they tell them. I was forced into work schedules by an unscrupulous EMS Lieutenant, until I invoked my union contract. They hoped I would not stand up for myself. Know your rights!

But this - is egregious. And for anyone to defend it, is bought and bossed by Henry Garrido and slave labor management! Workers work has a value - and WE DO NOT WORK FOR FREE!