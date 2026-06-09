'Ninja' Phil Cohen - the life of a union organizer and fixer in NYC and the South - Fighting for the Every Day Worker's Rights

Phil Cohen and Tim Sheard (Hard Ball Press) join me with Joe Maniscalco of Work-BitesPhil joins us with his latest book, “Maximum Leverage: From the Street to the Picket Line.” You have to be adept to beat a union buster - Phil knows how and did it successfully for decades. Hear his stories!

https://hardballpress.squarespace.com/store/p/maximum-leverage-from-the-street-to-the-picket-line?inventory-product-preview=true

https://www.fightingunionbusters.org/maxlev

He talks about some of his experiences with us, but read his book for the details!

Joe Maniscalco wrote about the release here: https://www.work-bites.com/view-all/maximumleverage