Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
'Ninja' Phil Cohen - the life of a union organizer and fixer in NYC and the South - Fighting for the Every Day Worker's Rights
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'Ninja' Phil Cohen - the life of a union organizer and fixer in NYC and the South - Fighting for the Every Day Worker's Rights

Tales of labor organizing and standing up to management and union busting
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Jun 09, 2026

Phil Cohen and Tim Sheard (Hard Ball Press) join me with Joe Maniscalco of Work-BitesPhil joins us with his latest book, “Maximum Leverage: From the Street to the Picket Line.” You have to be adept to beat a union buster - Phil knows how and did it successfully for decades. Hear his stories!

https://hardballpress.squarespace.com/store/p/maximum-leverage-from-the-street-to-the-picket-line?inventory-product-preview=true

https://www.fightingunionbusters.org/maxlev

He talks about some of his experiences with us, but read his book for the details!

Joe Maniscalco wrote about the release here: https://www.work-bites.com/view-all/maximumleverage

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