Bacon says Intro 1008 is “unfunded,” warns that protecting retiree healthcare could shift costs onto active employees, and repeatedly points to the MLC’s healthcare savings obligations as though those obligations somehow justify putting retiree healthcare back on the bargaining table.

But there is a fundamental problem with that argument:

The City already has a statutory obligation to pay for retiree health insurance. New York City’s Administrative Code §12-126 does not say that the City will pay retiree healthcare only when doing so is convenient, or only when the MLC finds another way to generate savings. It says that, subject to the statutory cap, “the city will pay the entire cost of health insurance coverage” for city employees, city retirees and their dependents.

And the New York Court of Appeals has already interpreted that provision. The Court held that when the City offers multiple plans, it must pay the full cost, up to the statutory cap, of the plan it offers. The Comptroller’s own analysis describes the consequence plainly: the City’s obligation to pay for Senior Care meant retirees could not simply be shifted into a Medicare Advantage arrangement as a way of passing the cost onto them.

So let’s be precise about Intro 1008. Intro 1008 does not suddenly create a brand-new promise that the City has never made. It seeks to protect the level of coverage and City contribution that existed as of December 31, 2021, while preserving the ability of employee organizations to negotiate future retirement benefits. The legislation expressly says that nothing in it impairs collective bargaining over future retirement benefits.

Calling that “unfunded” without explaining the City’s existing statutory obligation is therefore deeply misleading. Could the bill have a fiscal impact? Of course. Any law protecting healthcare has a fiscal impact. But that is not the same thing as saying the City has no obligation to pay for it.

Who created the $600 million “problem,” Nick?

This is the part of Bacon’s argument that I find most difficult to understand. He repeatedly warns that if Medicare Advantage savings disappear, someone has to pay for the resulting “hole.” But who negotiated the strategy that was supposed to create those savings?

The City and the MLC did.

And this isn’t something I am alleging. The UFT’s own materials say so. The UFT explained that the “MLC” sought to create a Medicare Advantage plan specifically to access federal healthcare dollars and projected approximately $600 million a year in savings. The UFT later said explicitly that it saw Medicare Advantage as an opportunity to access $600 million annually in federal subsidies.

And in December 2022, the UFT told its members that an “arbitrator had ordered” the City to negotiate a new Medicare Advantage program with Aetna and that the UFT intended to negotiate it because it saw an opportunity to access those $600 million in annual federal subsidies.

So we need to stop pretending that the $600 million was some unavoidable hole created by retirees. The $600 million was a projected savings target created by a healthcare strategy developed by the City and the MLC in order to finance the 2014 UFT Contract.

That strategy depended upon moving Medicare-eligible retirees out of the healthcare arrangement they had relied upon and were promised, and paid for, and into Medicare Advantage created and controlled by unions they are no longer in, because that change benefits an active worker.

And now, because retirees challenged that strategy in court, Bacon wants us to worry that protecting retirees will create a financial problem for active employees.

That turns the history upside down.

In what world is that acceptable unionism?

This is the question I would ask every union leader:

In what world is it acceptable for a union to negotiate healthcare savings by taking a benefit away from retired members who can no longer bargain for themselves?

Retirees did not negotiate the Medicare Advantage savings target.

Retirees did not promise the City $600 million a year.

Retirees did not misuse the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund.

And retirees certainly should not be treated as the financial backstop when a savings strategy doesn’t work.

The Comptroller’s audit is especially important here. It found that the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund was insolvent and that the City and MLC had known for years that the Fund faced serious financial problems. The audit says the City and MLC subsequently developed the Medicare Advantage switch as a way to cover the anticipated shortfall, projecting approximately $600 million in annual savings and “buy them time” to create a new plan for active workers to save more money. They admit the Medicare Advantage plan was not going to solver their problem, but buy them time! Imagine that! Screwing over retirees and it wasn’t even going to solve the problem - one they created!

That raises a very different question from the one Bacon asks.

Instead of asking:

“How do we make retirees absorb the cost of a failed savings strategy?”

we should be asking:

“Why was retiree healthcare ever used as the mechanism for solving the City’s and MLC’s healthcare financing problems?”

Active workers versus retirees is a false choice

Bacon warns that if retiree healthcare is protected, the costs could eventually fall on active workers. Nobody wants that. But protecting retirees does not require choosing between retirees and active employees. But take another look at that sentence. Let me put that in BOLD…

if retiree healthcare is protected, the costs could eventually fall on active workers.

Do you see it Nick? Diminishing a retirees’ healthcare IS diminishing an active workers healthcare.

The City has healthcare obligations to both.

And Intro 1008 does not say, “Take money from active workers and give it to retirees.”

It says the City cannot diminish retiree healthcare below the level protected by the legislation, while expressly preserving collective bargaining over future retirement benefits. If healthcare costs are rising, then unions should fight for affordable, comprehensive healthcare for both active and its future retired members.

The answer cannot be:

“We made a deal based on current retiree healthcare savings, the savings didn’t materialize, so now we have to find somewhere else to cut.” And they should NEVER have cut retiree benefits for those who already retired. Another Bacon missive that doesn’t hold his own union accountable for this.

That is not a healthcare strategy. That is passing the consequences of a failed strategy down to the people with the no bargaining power and blaming the victim when the victims defend themselves.

And what about future retirees?

Bacon raises a legitimate question when he asks whether today’s retirees should be protected in a way that leaves future retirees vulnerable.

Absolutely.

Future retirees deserve protection too. But that argument does not justify diminishing the healthcare of today’s retirees. Nick has a union and collective bargaining. He controls his fate and future.

And importantly, Intro 1008 itself recognizes the distinction. It protects the statutory floor for retirees while explicitly preserving employee organizations’ ability to negotiate future retirement benefits.

But don’t use future retirees as an argument for abandoning current retirees. Current retirees don’t have a seat at the table. Nick does.

The missing moral question

There is something striking about Bacon’s essay, though.

He is very concerned about what might happen to active employees if the MLC’s healthcare savings obligations cannot be achieved. He is much less concerned about what happened to retirees when the City and MLC decided that their healthcare would become the vehicle for achieving those savings.

Where was this concern when the MLC was pursuing $600 million in annual savings through Medicare Advantage? Where was the warning that forcing retirees into a private insurance model could create serious consequences for people who were already retired? Where is the outrage that cost transfer from 2022 has put these same retirees in medical debt? Where was the insistence that retirees should not be used as the solution to a healthcare financing problem? And where was the recognition that many of these retirees had spent 25, 30 or 40 years working for the City based upon the healthcare promises made to them?

Instead, retirees were told that Medicare Advantage would be “the same or better.” And told that by his own union in city hall testimony and union propaganda. And when retirees refused to accept that promise, they had to go to court to defend the healthcare they already had. That is not something retirees should have had to do.

We agree on one thing

Nick says:

“Retirees should receive the healthcare benefits they were promised.”

I agree. Completely.

But if that is really the principle, then we have to follow it to its logical conclusion.

You cannot say retirees deserve the healthcare they were promised while simultaneously arguing that protecting that healthcare is financially dangerous because the unions promised the City savings based upon changing it. Those are contradictory positions.

If the promise matters, then the promise matters even when honoring it is inconvenient. And if the unions negotiated a savings agreement that depended upon changing retiree healthcare, then the solution is not to make retirees pay for that agreement.

The solution is to revisit the agreement, and reflect to come to terms with why you made that deal in the first place.

Finally, let’s stop pretending this is about NYCOPSR

Nick once again argues that the UFT should be cautious about aligning with NYCOPSR.

But that is a distraction from the central issue. The UFT does not have to become NYCOPSR. NYCOPSR does not have to become the UFT. UFT opposition groups do not have to surrender their independence.

They simply have to decide whether they support protecting retiree healthcare. If they do, they can support Intro 1008. If they don’t, they should explain why.

But please don’t tell retirees that protecting their existing healthcare is somehow irresponsible because a savings agreement negotiated by union leadership depended upon taking that healthcare away. And please don’t tell active employees that retirees are the reason their healthcare is under pressure.

Retirees didn’t create the $600 million savings target.

Retirees didn’t negotiate the Medicare Advantage deal.

Retirees didn’t create the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund’s financial problems.

Retirees didn’t write the City’s healthcare agreements.

They simply refused to surrender the healthcare they were promised. That should not make retirees the problem. It should make us ask whether the people who negotiated the original deal were asking the wrong people to pay the price for it.

A union’s job should be to protect its members, not to balance its books by sacrificing the people who have already given the union their working lives.

If the UFT really believes retirees deserve the healthcare they were promised, then the question isn’t why retirees are fighting to protect it. The question is why anyone thought retirees should have to fight for it in the first place.

I will leave you with this. If the UFT was really interested in truly protecting retirees earned and vested Medicare benefits, they would support Intro 1008 because it does just that. That shows you’re putting your money where your mouth is. But not supporting it, and better, not lobbying against it is fine too.

But for Bacon, this isn’t about retiree healthcare. This is about his caucus running for the UFT election. Because you don’t have to like me, or NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees, to support Intro 1008. You just have to support protecting retirees’ promised healthcare and wanting to ensure that retirees have what they were promised. Which, ironically, he said he does. But this is just yet another example of fighting against yourself, Nick, have at it.

Is this Bacon’s way of suggesting his caucus, “New Action” does NOT support Intro 1008? So what’s the answer to that Bacon? Do you, and New Action support Intro 1008? I would like to know - because from the Unity and Garrido arguments you wrote, I believe you don’t support it.

When you are done fighting with yourself, let me know. Until then, hands off current retirees’ healthcare.