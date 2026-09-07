Marianne Pizzitola

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia Biederman's avatar
Marcia Biederman
6d

Absolutely right! We retirees owe nobody anything for defending ourselves. The MLC and our former unions tried to sell us off. We fought back, to their great surprise. Now they’re blaming us for a problem of their own creation.

Reply
Share
Arthur Goldstein's avatar
Arthur Goldstein
6d

Wow, wow, wow. A New Action leader up there arguing for a Unity argument. And evidently condoning the blatantly anti-union action of robbing retirees to grant raises to those in service. You have to wonder what the hell these folks are thinking, particularly with the other New Action leader, Michael Shulman, largely running Retiree Advocate. He does this, of course, alongside Jonathan Halabi, who openly opposes 1008. Is this what we voted for in the last RTC election?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Marianne Pizzitola
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture