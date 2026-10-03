Marianne Pizzitola

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Diane Gallagher's avatar
Diane Gallagher
41mEdited

What this succinct article

brings, is transparent horror documented. Outside Terrorists caused massive deaths on 9/-11 but what ensued was an internal terrorist act by not providing people sufficient care or warning. As retirees, our retiree health care should not be sacrificed to balance the

city budget.

Thank you Maryanne and NYCOPSR for your diligent, brilliant, and humane constant work!

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Joy Leftow's avatar
Joy Leftow
2m

All this fighting and struggling you’ve done and instead of appreciation for your work, you are maligned and UFT union members are told you are interfering. And still you continue to struggle for the good of all NYC retirees. Some of us continue to see your hard work and support you.

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