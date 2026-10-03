By Marianne Pizzitola, President New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees and retired member of the FDNY EMS

Twenty-five years ago, many of us survived the worst terror attack on American soil and in NYC. 9/11 will forever be etched in our brains - the images we cannot erase no matter what we do. There are days I look at the WTC fountains, and all I see is flashbacks of death and destruction. Sometimes, my brain thinks I am right back there, and I can even smell the fires like it was yesterday.

My body reminds me every thirty days of that day, as I get treatment for my 9/11 related illnesses. I don’t forget; my friends never forget, although we believe the City did. We believe “Never forget” is now something they say in a social media post so they sound relevant. The reality is far from it, or retirees wouldn’t still be fighting for their lives.

For NYC Retirees, the betrayal and lies just keep coming. 25 years ago, it was the air quality. “It’s safe!” they proclaimed! “Go back to work-Wall Street must open!” the Mayor said. Over the last 25 years, more people reportedly died as a result of 9/11 toxic exposure than died on 9/11. Our own City lied to us and put us in harm’s way as collateral damage2.

The National Provider Network, World Trade Center Health Program, has failed many responders. NIOSH/CDC hired the lowest bidder to save money, as noted by 9/11 Health Watch1. MCA Sedgewick received the contract, and Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, owns it. A few years ago, they had to remove their “Find a Doctor tool” from their website because it did not produce a doctor when asked, because they do not have a network of doctors. When users tried to find a doctor, the tool returned no results. When we called MCA/Sedgwick, we could get a call back in 2 or more weeks with a list of doctors they had to call to see whether they would accept MCA as payment. This list was often useless; it contained doctors not accepting new patients or not in the specialty you requested, and responders cannot find mental health providers. I even had to help a former 9/11 Incident Commander living in Oregon secure a double lung transplant, and once we secured the procedure, we had to fight Sedgewick to give him medication to be discharged. Not to mention, he and his new wife had to get the procedure in Arizona and not at home, but that is another op ed.

Mike Lohrey, Critical Incident Manager from Oregon, passed away in 2025 after succumbing to 9/11 exposure that destroyed his lungs

Our health insurance is our first line of defense in diagnosing potentially life-threatening illnesses. For survivors who are not first responders, having healthcare is a requirement because it provides 9/11 care. We know the City lied to us about the safety of the air quality; or 25 years later, lawyers would not be suing the City for documents that show what it knew and when. And of course there is the complication of the City hiding those documents, falsely stating they didn’t exist when they do3.

Marvin Bethea, Paramedic, died in 2022. Marvin & I worked on the ambulance at St Johns Queens hospital way back in the day

The second betrayal came at the hands of the City again, this time with our former unions 20 years later, trying to force us off our earned and promised Medicare and into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan with a narrow network and prior authorizations not in Medicare, which they control. Because what says ‘solidarity’ more than limiting healthcare access to the now elderly and disabled, whom the city put in harm’s way to begin with by lying about the air toxins and not providing us safety equipment and then stripping our healthcare in the middle of the COVID pandemic? Harsh? Yes. But that is the cold, hard truth I think the City Council members have forgotten. A few are cited at the end of this article, but there are more. They have either refused our multiple requests for a meeting, “don’t have time” or just plain ignore us. Like Shirley Aldebol, the Chair of Civil Service Labor who’s office cannot return a call or email in 2 months and our legislation sits in her committee.

She is loyal to Henry Garrido of DC37, like Carmen DeLaRosa. She should be loyal to democracy, transparency and open to hearing both sides. Henry is lying to her, and we bring receipts as we have for 5 years. This is why they don’t want to speak with us, because then they would know… Like hearing the lawyer of DC37, UFT and the MLC say that our bill is not illegal - but in their interpretation, if the City spends money on retirees, it is less it will spend on active workers.

LET THAT SINK IN FOR SECOND.

WE ARE RETIRED UNIONISTS! WE EARNED THIS!

Jimmy Riches, FDNY, died in 2025 as a result of his exposure to 9/11 toxins. We were part of the 9/11 Firefighters and Families Group

If a morally responsible leader were in the Mayor’s office of Labor Relations or the Office of Management and Budget, they would have remembered the City already lied to retirees about that air, and it caused us to suffer with terminal illness - before considering forcing retirees into a Medicare Advantage plan or charging us more for healthcare than retirees can afford. Retirees currently dealing with new-onset cancers, autoimmune disorders or tumors need their healthcare for testing and diagnosis before it can be certified by the WTC program. If those tests or treatments are denied - or they don’t have access to centers of excellence like a MAYO or Cleveland Clinic, it can be a death sentence. Making us drive an hour to find the nearest ‘in-network’ doctor when I am 80 is cruel.

Why did they make these changes? Great question. The UFT and DC37 funded their union contracts by trying to sell off current retirees’ Traditional Medicare benefits, then tried to charge us a $ 200-a-month-per-person premium in violation of the law. When the Court stopped them, the City then implemented copays on retirees for the first time in 60 years. A back-door premium that forced us into an affordability crisis. The UFT will not support rolling these back, as the UFT president stated several times; they help fund active teacher raises. Literally on the backs of the elderly, disabled, 9/11 responders, and our pensions. 2/3 of DC37 retirees earn pension under $35,000 and 1/3 of them under $12,000. What they did, and the City Council has turned a blind eye to, is cruel.

Those copays have amounted to a car payment for many retirees, preventing us from accessing medical care or putting us in medical debt. Why weren’t there copays for Medicare retirees for 60 years? Simple, because the law states, “The City will pay the full cost of health coverage up to the HiP HMO for every employee, retiree, and their dependent.” Our Senior Care plan covers less than 20% of our medical bills and costs about ~$200 a month, well under the ~$1000/month HiP HMO, so there’s no need to charge more.

The documents we have show the unions KNEW if they charged retirees copays, they would “save” the city about $50 million - but that savings was a true cost transfer to retirees designed to fund their promises. Since retirees are not in collective bargaining units, they had no say in that deal and don’t benefit from it. For 60 years, union leaders knew to NEVER touch retiree healthcare and that retirees needed protection. Until the UFT chose to partially fund its raises on retirees’ backs, and the MLC leaders are talking about doing it again.

The deal was the UFT had to get the MLC to agree to “health care savings” and then every single union had to roll that agreement into the contracts. And they did. Why, would they, you ask? It came with a benefit if they agreed. The unions were offered money from the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund to put in their Welfare Funds, and the “savings” was partially rebated back in raises4. None of these funds have oversight or accountability.

Every favorable court decision for the Retirees came with retaliation in some form. We were maligned and called “rumps” by MLC Chair Sanitation Union President Harry Nespoli. Accused of spreading ‘misinformation’ by DC37 Henry Garrido and UFT Michael Mulgrew. Called ‘short-sighted’ and ‘stupid’ by DC37 John Hyslop. The entire time we were 100% correct. Retirees and the City Council were lied to, but even after that came to light, it still didn’t move many council members to protect retirees and support our legislation. The body that originally legislated our healthcare and amended it to protect us through 2001 - knowing it was lied to in hearings and letters- still chose to stand by two unions that betrayed us rather than recognize that what was done to us was wrong.

Those MLC deals left the Stabilization Fund insolvent, and former Comptroller Brad Lander proved the funds’ misuse was the real reason the UFT and DC37 forced us into Medicare Advantage5 in an audit that covered 20 years of the fund. In that audit, the MLC admitted they bulldozed retirees into MA “to buy them time” to find savings in their own plan knowing the entire time it would not solve their problem. They knew, and did it anyway. To this date, they have not been held accountable and the Council has ignored requests for an investigation.

And I ask you: why didn’t Retiree Health bills Intro 1099 and 1096 become law, and why is 1008 being largely ignored after knowing all of this? At the stated meeting when the bill was introduced, a few council members literally ran from us. That disrespect hurts the most. On September 10th, on the eve of the 25th Anniversary of 9/11, several did it again. Two female council members wouldn’t even look at us, one said she didn’t have time for us and kept walking. One said he was out of town in an email, but sat 50’ from me on the Council floor.

“Never forget” is what they said a day later. Never forget.

https://www.911healthwatch.org/national-provider-network-npn-con “We are shocked that your Department has awarded a new $86 million contract to Managed Care Advisors/Segwick to administer health services to over 40,000 9/11 responders and survivors enrolled in the WTC Health Program who reside outside the New York metropolitan area. For the past five years, Segwick has been the program contractor administering the WTC National Provider Network (NPN) after winning the contract in 2021 as the low bidder.” https://www.911healthwatch.org/press/in-9-11-records-case-nyc-dep-records-appeal-officer-testifies-agency-attorney-instructed-him-to-rule-against-911-health-watch-without-investigation-any-interview-of-record-searchers-or-directing-ano/ https://www.nyc.gov/mayors-office/news/2026/09/mayor-mamdani-and-fdny-release-report-detailing-long-term-health https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/gonzalez-city-school-budget-agreement-set-pattern-city-worker-contracts-article-1.1774916 The UFT contract was literally contingent on the MLC agreements in committing to “savings” and giving $1 billion from the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund to the City – misusing the fund. This was cited in the Comptroller report here, and in the MLC letter, they ADMIT they pushed retirees into MA for “savings” to “buy them time” to renegotiate their own plan. https://comptroller.nyc.gov/wp-content/uploads/documents/FK24-070A.pdf PAGE 45 of the PDF – “Recognizing that the parties and the consultants would need time to arrive at a new plan, far from being asleep at the switch as the report implies, the MLC and the City simultaneously worked on interim steps that would slow the anticipated demise of the Stabilization Fund. One such measure was to move Medicare-eligible retirees from the existing Medicare supplement plan to a Medicare Advantage (“MA”) one. At its inception, the savings were estimated by both sets of healthcare consultants to be $600 million annually. And while that sum would not, in and of itself, prevent the ultimate decline of the Stabilization Fund, it would materially slow the process to allow for the development and procurement of a new PPO plan to succeed the current GHI CBP PPO.”

The PHOTOS in this story come from this CBS article. I encourage you to read it. It was written in 2015 and has personal stories of City workers/retirees who are suffering from their exposure to the toxic environment the City told us was safe. The City Council posts that they “will never forget”- now is the time to prove it. Support #intro1008 like your life depends on it- because it does. This impacts City Council members and staff if they retire on City Healthcare.

https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/9-11-still-killing-health-issues-linger-zadroga-act/14/

Lincoln Restler #KamillaHanks #SandraUng Eric Dinowitz Lynn Schulman #ShirleyAldebol #ChiOsse