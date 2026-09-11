Marianne Pizzitola

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Steve hirsch's avatar
Steve hirsch
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Thank you for stating what we all know, are feeling right now, and are fighting for all of us.— Steve Hirsch, UFT 1967-2008, Now forgotten!

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Emsworth Kevin's avatar
Emsworth Kevin
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Beautiful letter it hits home for many of us retirees. Yes on this day of remembering the City Council members should take notice of the members who are having trouble paying for their medical care and keep the promise made years ago and PASS INTRO 1008 and show they Will Never Forget those who gave so much AGAIN PASS INTRO 1008

Thank you Marianne for all of your hard work that you do you will have a special place in Heaven for watching over and taking care of us 250,000 NYC RETIREES..THANK YOU

KEVIN EMSWORTH

RETIRED DEPUTY CHIEF

DSNY

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