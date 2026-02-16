New York is a union town, and for as long as I was in my union and helped with healthcare, pensions, and benefits for the several unions that asked me to, the one constant was that we all ALWAYS protected our members, their data, their health, and strove to improve our benefits.

It never crossed a single leader’s mind to force someone into a plan they didn’t choose, but give that member a choice and improve those choices. Here are some examples:

In 1964, the fire unions asked for better choices as there had only been three.

More plans were added. And then in 1986, OLR added six more. Why expand a program? Because choice builds competition, and that drives down costs. Economics 101.

Giving all the business to one company solidifies greed, denies competition, and you have nothing to compare it to. In the City, we saw it with the Medicare Advantage (MA) scheme, where they wanted to force us all into one plan. You need no more evidence than TWU - they had a choice of plans, which included MA with Aetna and other plans with Emblem. They terminated Emblem and assigned Aetna to run the worker and retiree plans. They offered a choice of MA and a supplement to traditional Medicare until they didn’t by saying they could save more if they had all Medicare business in MA.

The City health program was borne in ‘choice,’ and that doesn’t mean what the MLC tried to pawn-off on everyone a few years ago, the choice to ‘pay up’ as Michael Mulgrew and Henry Garrido testified to before city council, or eliminate all plans and force everyone into one. It ALWAYS was a choice of free plans. Because Mayor LaGuardia, a Republican with progressive ideals, not only restored the faith the public had before he defeated Tammany Hall, but also invested in infrastructure and, more importantly, championed the working-class people. To change the theme now that you will have a choice but pay for it, make no mistake, that is labor leaders conceding to management, and that is a pure giveback.

In September 2019, Randi Weingarten wrote a column in Politico that turned a few labor leaders on their heads, fighting against Medicare for All. This comment stumped me, as the timing of its publication and what the UFT was doing at the time - preparing to force retirees into Medicare Advantage. Remember their talking points, “It’s better than Medicare!” and “all doctors take it!” and “you get silver sneakers!” and “it has better benefits than Medicare"!”

In talking about Medicare of all vs employer plans, Randi said:

“One way to think about it is that Medicare could set the floor, not the ceiling. Employer-based insurance would be allowed to exist to the extent that plans met or exceeded the standards set by the Medicare plan. If not, employers and their employees would either be required to make their plans better, or transition to the expanded Medicare program.”

Somehow, I find it hard to believe she thought Medicare Advantage was ‘better.’ But please remember, she hailed from Strook and Strook as an attorney, advisor, and negotiator to Sandra Feldman, then UFT president. That is the same firm still ingrained in the MLC and UFT among dozens of other MLC unions.

She also said,

“While many union members have made concessions on wages and other benefits in order to get better health care, the fact remains that no union negotiator in this country wants the continued pitting of health care versus everything else. The shifting of costs to employees must end. Indeed, many employer-based plans continue to fall short of the high-quality and affordable standard, and it’s gotten worse over time. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2013, 3 in 10 workers had coverage with a deductible of $1,000 or more, and in 2018, nearly half did. How can most Americans afford this, along with housing costs, student debt and other expenses, when 1 in 4 can’t put together $400 in an emergency?”

And the decisions the MLC leadership made penalizes the most infirm with costs over $4000 in 2025 - never mind $1000! Between the deductibles and copays, surely she has to know this is killing our retirees.

I will remind you that I personally asked Randi for help in 2022 when we were at Somos, I thought somehow, naively, she was not aware of what was going on. After a few calls, I was alarmed that she knew, but would not speak out against it or the decisions the UFT or MLC made. I take the position that if you don’t speak out against an injustice, you are equally as guilty. Just like Leo. And they are in good company - I am not singling them out. It was only recently that I saw any mention from Leo, who, again, I do not know and never met, saying the UFT moving to MA was a mistake. But since he believes he is a major voice in retiree or union workings, it would have been good to know that then, when it would have had an impact.

In 2020, Marc Dudzic also wrote in Jacobin how disturbed many in labor were that Randi, President Biden and Richard Trumpka the head of the AFLCIO were repeating conservative talking points on healthcare. We asked for our Medicare benefits to be a “floor” as Weingarten stated, we were mocked by her predecessor and DC37 and the MLC leadership. What the MLC has done, is show they cannot be trusted because at every opportunity they have destroyed trust, misled everyone, passed costs onto workers and retirees, diminished care, jam more prior authorization after prior authorization and forced a PPO plan to act like an HMO. In the name Hail To The Leader, Unity defends it. I quite frankly am sick of it. I have never known labor to water down healthcare and defend it. I have only heard UFT Unity argue in meetings that they have to save the city money so their workers can get raises because healthcare is ‘skyrocketing.’ Go back up to that Koch letter, he said the same thing in 1986. There is a term for people who defend their abuser, its called ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ as these people are trauma-bonded to their abusers.

Unity patronage mill caused this, but so did DC37. This intense emotional attachment develops because the abuser mixes abuse with periods of kindness, creating a cycle that makes the victim feel dependent and confused. The union hit retirees with copays that forced them into an affordability crisis in many cases, but then increased the reimbursement for their drug plan. Many Unity figures even get a 6-figure salary to work for the union, so they surely don’t want to jeopardize that! Dc37 pays its delegates a stipend that buys their loyalty. I cringe when I hear Unity members argue we should pay more, or not ask for better, because our job is to save the City money. If that is your strategy to bargain a better contract, we should all be very afraid because the writing is on the wall. They don’t know the value of their labor, and they don’t care about the value of yours. It is exactly why the MLC uses the power leverage of the two largest unions to benefit themselves, and not everyone. It is why there are MLC member unions that don’t have a contract for years. We are not using our leverage properly to help our sister unions.

Retirees are not in union collective bargaining units, but the unions had the responsibility, the promise, to protect what we had because they knew, let me say that again, THEY KNEW, we are not in their unions, and management COULD diminish our benefits unilaterally unless they said No! The MLC did not say no, they served us up on a silver platter. Reminder, the 1992 MLC agreement requires that the City negotiate with the unions on healthcare and the RFP process. The document does not say they have to negotiate with current retirees and it is not a mandatory subject of bargaining. Collective Bargaining is only for active workers in unions. It’s also not being said out loud that some retirees who held managerial titles are being impacted by decisions this body makes and have no say. (City Council members, commissioners, deputy mayors, managerial staff, Mayors, etc.)

If labor wants to protect their retirees and current members, they must end this practice of pitting their retirees against their active members. They must also stop putting their data at risk, passing costs onto them, and making their healthcare more managed by the day.

The recent examples of “leveraging your healthcare” for money, or savings to pay for raises are disturbing. As labor, we should not be privatizing Medicare, forcing our members to pay copays and deductibles, creating managed care plans, and call the “custom-made especially for you!” while trying to convince us we have “high-quality, premium-free care.” Because with every MLC meeting, we learn they are selling more bits and pieces of our healthcare plan off for a raise, and unfortunately, we are all collateral damage to their poor negotiations. Listen to today’s Labor and Healthcare Confidential about the MLC leveraging your private health data and that of your family for $100,000,000 to be applied to the $1 billion in savings they told the city the NYCEPPO would save. This is so disturbing to come from labor. No, I am not kidding.

