MLC Lawyer says Its Retirees or You Active Workers!

Hear the MLC Lawyer telling union presidents that retiree legislation was not illegal, but if the city had to pay for retirees, it would be less it would pay for them. And many of those unions agreed to sell off the healthcare of retirees no longer in their unions, to fund active workers.
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Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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