Marianne Pizzitola

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MLC Lawyer says Its Retirees or You Active Workers!

Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Mar 14, 2026

Hear the MLC Lawyer telling union presidents that retiree legislation was not illegal, but if the city had to pay for retirees, it would be less it would pay for them. And many of those unions agreed to sell off the healthcare of retirees no longer in their unions, to fund active workers.

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