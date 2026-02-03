Martin Luther King Jr. supported labor, unions, even worked with President Lyndon Johnson to pass the Medicare/Medicaid Act of 1965. It was one of the greatest civil rights achievements ever. We share interviews with the sanitation workers he went to support the strike for, his speeches, and some very powerful memories.
Martin Luther King Day Special
Listen to interviews and speeches on Labor, unions, and healthcare and civil rights.
Feb 03, 2026
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
