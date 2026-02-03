Marianne Pizzitola
Martin Luther King Day Special
Listen to interviews and speeches on Labor, unions, and healthcare and civil rights.
Feb 03, 2026

Martin Luther King Jr. supported labor, unions, even worked with President Lyndon Johnson to pass the Medicare/Medicaid Act of 1965. It was one of the greatest civil rights achievements ever. We share interviews with the sanitation workers he went to support the strike for, his speeches, and some very powerful memories.

