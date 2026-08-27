LISTEN TO HARRIET: When a $15 Co-Pay Means Choosing Between Food and Rent

Harriet Burdock spent her career serving New Yorkers at the New York Public Library’s Central Research Facility.

She retired in 2001.

Today, her pension doesn’t cover her rent.

That fact alone makes balancing a monthly budget extraordinarily difficult. Then add the $15 medical co-pays.

Harriet needs to see doctors frequently. One $15 charge may not sound like much. But when appointments accumulate, so do the co-pays.

For someone whose pension already doesn’t cover her rent, those dollars matter.

For Harriet, it can mean choosing between EATING and paying the RENT.

She eats cereal far more often than she would like because it is what she can afford. Cooking regular meals costs more. Going out to a restaurant is simply beyond her budget.

Harriet doesn’t want to go hungry.

She doesn’t want to lose her home.

And after a career spent serving the people of New York City, she shouldn’t have to fear either.

This is why we keep asking people to listen to NYC retirees.

Behind every policy decision, every negotiation and every dollar on a spreadsheet is a real person trying to make ends meet.

Listen to Harriet.

No retiree should have to choose between food, housing and healthcare.

Bill 1008 MUST be passed.

#ListenToHarriet #NYCRetirees #PassBill1008 #RetireeHealthcare #zohranMamdani Zohran Mamdani