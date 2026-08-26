Marianne Pizzitola

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Diane Gallagher's avatar
Diane Gallagher
Aug 26Edited

Truth speaks in a desert of treachery. Thank you for posting this diamond!

Thank you Ms Jones!!

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Lisa FLANZRAICH's avatar
Lisa FLANZRAICH
Aug 26

You go Evie girl! My high school social studies teacher: John Bowne High School 1967

Evie : You mean the world to your old teeny bopper student!

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