LISTEN TO EVELYN: “A Promise Made Is a Promise That Should Be Kept.”

Evelyn Jones Rich is 93 years old.

She is a retired New York City Educator who left the job in 1993.

For 33 years, Evelyn has been retired - and, she hasn’t been a member of a union.

That’s an important part of his story.

The fight over healthcare for NYC public service retirees is sometimes discussed as though today’s retirees are simply an extension of today’s unions.

Evelyn’s story reminds us who is actually affected.

These are people who spent decades serving New York City and retired believing that the promises made to them would be honored.

Evelyn puts it far more simply:

“A promise made is a promise that should be kept.”

At 93 years old, Evelyn shouldn’t have to fight to make that principle understood.

She kept her commitment to New York City.

Now New York City needs to keep its commitment to her.

Watch Evelyn’s story. Listen to Evelyn. Share her message.

#ListenToEvelyn #NYCRetirees #PromiseMadePromiseKept #Retireehealthcare