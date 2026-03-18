Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Larisa Wayne, a NYC Parks Retiree Struggling with Copays for cancer treatment Most Likely from a Work Exposure
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Larisa Wayne, a NYC Parks Retiree Struggling with Copays for cancer treatment Most Likely from a Work Exposure

Her last work site was Pugsley Creek, and she had to have toxic soil capped
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Mar 18, 2026

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