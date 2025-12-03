Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Labor & Healthcare Confidential with TWU Local 100 Retirees Discuss the ILLs of Medicare Advantage
0:00
-1:00:02

Labor & Healthcare Confidential with TWU Local 100 Retirees Discuss the ILLs of Medicare Advantage

Join me in speaking with Lloyd Archer about the problems their retirees are having after their former union, TWU Local 100 forced them into MA in retirement to finances raises for younger workers
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Dec 03, 2025

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marianne Pizzitola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture