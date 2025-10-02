Labor & Healthcare Confidential

The Municipal Labor Committee, an umbrella organization of unions, made decisions to implement massive medical costs on former #union members to finance raises in contracts that don’t benefit retirees. Her union, the #UFT United Federation of Teachers, #AFLCIO put Margaret in medical debt. Listen to her story.
My guest, Margaret Ann Bianculli, NYC Retiree, Department of Ed Teacher 40 years of Service in Medical Debt because of Mayor Eric Adams and Speaker Adrienne Adams
Oct 02, 2025
