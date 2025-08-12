1× 0:00 -1:00:02

Oren Barzilay, President, Local 2507 - EMTs, Paramedics, and Fire Inspectors of the FDNY speaks about the City refusing to negotiate with his union or recognizing them as a uniformed force and their low pay.

We are then joined by Joe Maniscalco, independent journalist writing about the workforce in NYC.

Let’s catch up on the news of the week!