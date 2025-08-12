Labor & Healthcare Confidential
with Marianne Pizzitola, Special Guests Oren Barzilay- Local 2507 EMTs, Paramedics and Fire Inspectors of the FDNY and Joe Maniscalco - Work-Bites Labor Magazine Monday August 11th, 2025 WBAI, 99.5 FM
Oren Barzilay, President, Local 2507 - EMTs, Paramedics, and Fire Inspectors of the FDNY speaks about the City refusing to negotiate with his union or recognizing them as a uniformed force and their low pay.
We are then joined by Joe Maniscalco, independent journalist writing about the workforce in NYC.
Let’s catch up on the news of the week!
Love it, well done