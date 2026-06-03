June 1, 2026 Andrew Carboy & Matthew McCauley on the 9/11 Health Watch Decision

Labor & Healthcare ConfidentialJune 1, 2026 Andrew Carboy & Matthew McCauley on the 9/11 Health Watch Decision411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:02-1:00:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.June 1, 2026 Andrew Carboy & Matthew McCauley on the 9/11 Health Watch Decisionwith Joe Maniscalco on Labor News from Work-BitesMarianne PizzitolaJun 03, 202641ShareTranscriptA recent Court decision about the City withholding documents from a FOIL request on what it knew about the toxic air and when! Join us! Links for today: www.work-bites.com 9/11 Health WatchDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksLabor & Healthcare ConfidentialWe discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube MusicYouTubeOvercastPocket CastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeMarianne PizzitolaRecent EpisodesTeamsters Mobilize! Listen to the Fight to Be Heard in UPS Teamsters NYC May 18 • Marianne PizzitolaGuests Ray Rogers, Union Organizer and Joe Maniscalco Work Bites Labor Journalist May 11, 2026May 17 • Marianne PizzitolaNo More 24 - the Ain't I a Woman CampaignMay 17Bryony Gilbey & Work-Bites News April 27, 2026May 17 • Marianne PizzitolaHello? Mayor Mamdani? It's the NYC Retirees...Apr 30 • Marianne PizzitolaNYC Mayor Ignores NYC Retirees like a Tinder DateApr 29 • Marianne PizzitolaPension Ponzi Schemes 2.0Apr 25 • Marianne Pizzitola