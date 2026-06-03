Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
June 1, 2026 Andrew Carboy & Matthew McCauley on the 9/11 Health Watch Decision
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June 1, 2026 Andrew Carboy & Matthew McCauley on the 9/11 Health Watch Decision

with Joe Maniscalco on Labor News from Work-Bites
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
Jun 03, 2026

A recent Court decision about the City withholding documents from a FOIL request on what it knew about the toxic air and when! Join us!

Links for today:

www.work-bites.com

9/11 Health Watch

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