Marianne Pizzitola

Marianne Pizzitola
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
Janet Fash, Lifeguard, A Live Story. Lifeguard, Teacher, Author.
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Janet Fash, Lifeguard, A Live Story. Lifeguard, Teacher, Author.

Joe and I speak with Janet about her life and career in NYC as a lifeguard. She is seen it all - and even challenged her own union corruption led decades by Peter Stein- "Boss of the Beach"
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola

Her Book is available on Amazon and local NYC book stores. https://www.amazon.com/Lifeguard-Love-Story-Janet-Fash/dp/1668206617

Lifeguard: A Love Story

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