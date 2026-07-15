Her Book is available on Amazon and local NYC book stores. https://www.amazon.com/Lifeguard-Love-Story-Janet-Fash/dp/1668206617
Janet Fash, Lifeguard, A Live Story. Lifeguard, Teacher, Author.
Joe and I speak with Janet about her life and career in NYC as a lifeguard. She is seen it all - and even challenged her own union corruption led decades by Peter Stein- "Boss of the Beach"
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
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