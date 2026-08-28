Marianne Pizzitola

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Norm Scott's avatar
Norm Scott
Aug 28

Nick's piece is all about red herrings as is the response of RA and New Action. Political ideology rules over winning - and note how. much they all line up with Unity. Note also that New Action and its RA allies ran on the Unity slate for a dozen years. Some things never go away.

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Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
Aug 28

The struggle for power and control among the various retiree caucus’s is shameful, and mirrors the overall political atmosphere we find ourselves in nation wide. I voted for RA in the first place , for one reason only ; to protect myself and other retirees from being thrown off of our traditional Medicare and to halt copays and increasing deductibles that were eroding our retiree benefits Benefits that promised to us as employees.

Unfortunately , RA was silenced by MM , the head of our former union. Ultimately RA had no voice and limited impact on our fight to preserve what we were promised. One organization DID emerge , an organization completely independent of the UFT. An organization whose sole purpose was to pass legislation that would protect present and future retirees from ever having to worry about their healthcare being diminished again. The Organization of Public Service Retirees lead by Marianne P now represents over 250 thousand retirees. For the past 5 yrs by way of donations to pay for lawyers , weekly zoom meetings that inform us and answer member questions , marches , protests and media coverage they have managed to preserve the healthcare retirees were promised when they were active employees. This organization fought for us and saved us from being switched into a plan that would have diminished our benefits. They should be encouraged to be our partner NOW as we continue our fight to insure that our new legislation , 1008 gets passed. . Let us all unite, so that our numbers can increase and we can finally create a UFT that will fight for and unite ALL present , past and future UFT employees.

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