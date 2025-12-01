Interview with Bil Schmidtknecht "AngryDad"
Bil became an advocate for patients fighting PBMs after his son Cole's death when he lost access to an inhaler that would have saved his life. October 20th, 2025
Dec 01, 2025
Labor & Healthcare Confidential
We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.We discuss Labor unions and healthcare issues in NYC and nationwide.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes