Let’s ALL remind the Queen Flying Monkey Ellie herself, that in fact, her union led the way for NYC to AUTO ENROLL ALL NYC Medicare Retirees into Medicare Advantage beginning January 1, 2022.

I know my dear, facts are hard for you living in your alternate reality bubble. The below document and our September 2021 litigation proves WE WERE to be forced into Medicare Advantage for implementation on January 1, 2022. They were moving all our data to the insurance company Mulgrew wanted us in by October 2021 until we got a court order to stop it.

NYC RETIREES STOPPED IT NOT UNITY!

https://www.nyc.gov/assets/olr/downloads/pdf/health/5325101-511301MUSENMUB-001-CTYONY-GRS-PY-2021-City-of-New-York-Opt-Out-Form.pdf

That required retirees to organize, raise money and hire a lawyer, in the middle of a pandemic when our peers were dying!

That is what UFT UNITY/MLC did to us and the flying monkeys defend the actions of their leaders.

Mulgrew did not “walk away” from Medicare Advantage until 2024 after both the RTC and Paras unsat his slate.. Sorry- that is one lie you cannot hide from. In court we had to stop the city of NY from giving all our personal data to the Alliance in 2021 and again to Aetna in 2023 while you stay toking on whatever it is they pump into the air in 52 Broadway to keep you in denial.

WE FOUGHT LIKE HELL TO PROTECT OURSELVES FROM SOMETHING YOU ALL DID TO US IN THE FIRST PLACE.

And your arrogant comment copays are minuscule shows how out of touch with reality you are.

Ellie - The copays your leadership helped impose IS A BETRAYAL AND A BACKDOOR PREMIUM. UFT did NOTHING to help retirees, YOU CAUSED the problem! NYC Retirees stood up, adjusted the course and MADE the City keep the promise the UFT sold off!

Let me PROVE that to you. And explain why.

First, in your arrogance of making over $100,000 salary a year, many of these retirees make UNDER $12,000 pensions, a good majority under $35,000 pensions. Their only Cost Of Living Adjustment is under $300 a year. The $15 copay you think is minimal - is a car payment to these elderly and infirm. People going to chemo, cardiac rehab, PT/OT go 2-3 times a week, and if their Doctor is attached to a hospital it’s double copays because of the facility charge.

Maybe on YOUR salary it isn’t a burden, but this has made our retirees go to food banks and seek part time employment in their 70-80s to make ends meet. UFT/MLC STOLE THEIR PROMISE OF COST FREE HEALTHCARE. Our retirees struggle to make ends meet while your caucus mocks them with ageist memes and for complaining of suffering hardship.

YOU, Ellie, are defending that - to cover a $1500 annual premium on ACTIVE WORKERS who make tens of thousands of dollars more than these retirees ever will. Unions are supposed to have your back and protect you. Not sell you off like cattle to fund younger worker.

Back Door Premiums.

Let’s talk about that.

In 2021 BEFORE the copays, the premium the City paid for our supplement was about $200. These rates are called COBRA rates and are 2% higher than cost. The year they implemented copays on the most vulnerable retirees, the PREMIUM DROPPED. In court, this was identified as a BACK DOOR PREMIUM because when the court stopped them from being charged, the PREMIUM WENT BACK UP! And the $1500 premium claimed would be charged, WERE FOR ACTIVE WORKERS and non Medicare Retirees because the Court determined our little $200 plan was UNDER THE CAP. Active workers making making 6 figure salaries were keeping their insurance premium free LITERALLY ON THE BACKS OF THE ELDERLY AND DISABLED.

Knowledge is power. You have been lied to. You’re welcome.

Now let’s talk Copays.

Mulgrew negotiated copays in the MLC as a savings to be utilized to fund his contract. In these documents it shows what he was doing. Every copay and deductible hurt those who needed medical care the most.

If you were a young healthy person you didn’t feel it. Who did? The retiree who had a stroke and needed physical therapy three times a week, or the active worker who had a heart attack and needed cardiac rehab 3-4 times a week.

Ellie thinks copays aren’t a premium but they are as we showed above. And, the $1500 a year premium for active workers is $125 a month. You would not have needed to worry about stealing from retirees to keep you premium free, if Mulgrew did not use the Stabilization Fund for your 2014 contract. For a retiree on an $18,000 pension, the $15 copays become $30 when the provider is hospital affiliated - are tantamount to a car payment on the elderly and infirm needing access to healthcare for sheer survival. We even have memos with UFT Artie Pepper directing this is what Mulgrew wanted. That Stabilization Fund was created for the SOLE PURPOSE, of paying any premium difference between the HiP rate and GHI.

You misused that money. Vinny Gaglione called it fungible. It wasn’t.

Now, if premiums are on your horizon, you can say we told you so because you did not listen, and your union put that in motion. You are welcome, again.

This was the first contract Mulgrew negotiated with no experience at all. And sadly, it never got better. He was also the first union president in NYC union history to negotiate a contract partially funded on the backs of other unions and retirees. His own union contract memorializes that…. And that deal was rolled into the CBA of EVERY union in the city because of it. Now, the “recurring” deals he made and Garrido in 2018, are subject of litigation as the City is saying the promise wasn’t realized. Sucks, doesn’t it?

Can you imagine? His own productivity wasn’t enough! He had to take $1 Billion from the Stabilization Fund that paid premium difference for active/non medicare retirees healthcare AND impose increasing copays and deductibles on healthcare ON A RECURRING BASIS to pay for the UFT contract.

Decisions like this negatively affected every NYC worker, retiree and their families. Mulgrew didn’t only break the Labor Movement and cause union leaders to despise him, he broke the healthcare program and transferred costs to everyone.

Watch for the RFP results in Summer… they are coming.